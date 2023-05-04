The 33 Best Gigi Hadid Fashion Moments That Prove She Is Always Runway Ready

Gigi Hadid has been a fashion icon for nearly a decade, with an early start in the industry at the young age of two. She began her career as a baby model for Guess Jeans, but fast forward to 2023 and the supermodel has been on the cover of Japanese, Italian, Australian, British, German, Spanish, Korean, American, Dutch, Arabic, and Chinese editions of Vogue. Since her debut at New York Fashion Week in 2014, Gigi has taken the world by storm for her courageous attitude and undeniable style.
We've rounded up a few of our favorite iconic Gigi Hadid looks. Keep scrolling for 33 of Gigi Hadid's best fashion moments.
Met Gala (2023)
Gigi Hadid looked sultry in an all-black custom Givenchy look at the 2023 Met Gala.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party (2023)
Hadid is never one to shy away from a bright color. She arrived at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a scarlet off-the-shoulder Zac Posen gown and matching red Jimmy Choo stilettos.
CFDA Fashion Awards (2022)
The CFDA Fashion Awards are a time to dress to impress and Hadid didn't disappoint. She wore an ensemble by Thom Browne, who was nominated for American Menswear Designer of the Year.
The Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards (2022)
Gigi opted for a more casual ensemble for The Daily Front Row's 9th Annual Fashion Media Awards. She wore a look from Jade Cropper's Spring 2023 collection, where she was awarded Fashion Collaboration of the Year with Francesca Aiello.
Guest in Residence Launch Dinner (2022)
Gigi Hadid hosted an epic dinner with her closest friends to celebrate the launch of her cashmere line, Guest in Residence. She wore her very own brand's Showtime shirt styled with a matching pink Miu Miu bag.
Met Gala (2022)
When it comes to the Met Gala, more is more. The 2022 theme of the Met Gala was Gilded Glamour, paying homage to the Gilded Age in New York, and Hadid's look was spot on. She arrived on the red carpet in an all-red Versace outfit, equipped with a giant silk puffer jacket.
Prince's Trust Gala (2022)
For the Prince's Trust Gala in 2022, Gigi opted for an all-pink barbiecore ensemble by Valentino. She wore an embellished mini dress paired with leggings and Valentino's iconic platform heels.
Met Gala (2021)
The 2021 Met Gala's theme was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Hadid was a knockout in a strapless bustier Prada gown paired with jeweled tights and black leather gloves, but that wasn't the star of the show. Her red hair left everyone speechless. Her stunning red auburn locks turned heads and were finished in a signature Prada barrette.
CMA Awards (2019)
For the 53rd Annual CMA Awards, the model fittingly walked the red carpet in western-inspired boots and a high-neck Helmut Lang gown.
WSJ Mag Innovator Awards (2019)
This look gave off Princess Diana vibes in the most elegant way. For the 2019 WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards, Hadid wore a baby blue dress by Burberry with matching Jimmy Choo Pumps and a vintage beaded Chanel pouch.
MTV Video Music Awards (2019)
Gigi and her sister Bella stunned in matching neutral looks for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. Gigi wore a complete Tom Ford look, consisting of a boned corset top and shiny trousers.
CFDA Awards (2019)
For the 2019 CFDA Awards, the model wore a custom light blue Louis Vuitton men's suit created for her by Virgil Abloh.
Met Gala (2019)
Hadid was shining in silver at the 2019 Met Gala in a jumpsuit and cape by Michael Kors Collection.
Variety's Power Of Women Awards (2019)
At Variety's 6th annual Power of Women in NY awards, Hadid spoke alongside fellow honorees. In her moving speech, she wore a sky blue cape-neck top and matching high-waisted trousers from Emilia Wickstead's fall 2019 collection.
Pirelli Calendar Launch Gala (2018)
You can never go wrong in a sleek black dress. For the 2019 Pirelli Calendar Launch Gala, the model wore a stunning fitted gown by Zac Posen.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After-Party (2018)
After walking the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2018, she walked the red carpet in a shimmering Atelier Versace catsuit.
CFDA Awards (2018)
Another day, another Versace catsuit—this time a colorful and vibrant version at the 2018 CFDA Awards.
Met Gala (2018)
At the 2018 Met Gala, Hadid wore a sparkling Versace gown.
Glamour Women Of The Year Awards (2017)
While accepting her award for Glamour's 2017 Women of the Year award Hadid wore a breathtaking Zuhair Murad couture gown.
Vogue Eyewear Event (2017)
In 2017, Gigi celebrated the launch of her capsule collection with Vogue Eyewear. For the launch, she wore an unbelievably glamorous metallic pink set to coordinate with a pair of her Vogue Eyewear sunnies.
CFDA Awards (2017)
Gigi was a quiet luxury vision in a cream look by The Row at the 2017 CFDA Awards.
Met Gala (2017)
For the 2017 Met Gala, she donned a custom champagne Tommy Hilfiger dress.
The Fashion Awards (2016)
At the 2016 Fashion Awards, where she took home the trophy for International Model of the Year, Gigi wore a winning Atelier Versace gown in seafoam green.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After-Party (2016)
For the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party, Gigi donned a chainmail Atelier Versace dress.
American Music Awards (2016)
The model wore a sheer lace Roberto Cavalli dress while walking the red carpet at the 2016 American Music Awards.
Met Gala (2016)
For the tech-themed 2016 Met Gala, Hadid wore a gray and silver custom Tommy Hilfiger gown.
American Music Awards (2015)
While showing off a new short bob (it was a wig!), Gigi wore a custom skirt and top set by Bao Tranchi.
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After-Party (2015)
For her first Victoria's Secret runway appearance, Gigi wore a black House of CB bodysuit with a Sally LaPointe skirt.
MuchMusic Video Awards (2015)
Gigi showed off her custom Adidas leather jacket, which read "#HADID" on the back, at the 2015 MuchMusic Video Awards.
CFDA Awards (2015)
The model wore a golden jumpsuit by Michael Kors for her first-ever CFDA Awards appearance.
Met Gala (2015)
For her first Met Gala, the model coordinated with the red carpet in a bright red Diane von Furstenberg gown.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party (2015)
At the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the model stunned in a black cutout Atelier Versace dress.
American Music Awards (2014)
At the 2014 American Music Awards, Gigi wore a white, color-blocked Prabal Gurung suit,