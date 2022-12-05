10 Gifts That Support Abortion Rights

If this year has taught us anything, it's that where you put your money matters. That's especially true when it comes to supporting the right to a safe abortion, which is no longer guaranteed in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned. Abortion is healthcare, point blank, and thousands have already felt the consequences of this reversal, especially in marginalized communities.

The one silver lining in a very cloudy reality? People everywhere are standing up for their right to choose. Plenty of beauty, fashion, and wellness brands have not only spoken up in support of reproductive freedom but are putting real money behind the cause. In the spirit of giving back this season, consider giving a gift with a purpose. To get you started, here are 10 amazing gifts from brands that support abortion access.

Saie Dew Balm Highlighter

Who doesn't love a subtle, dewy glow? The Dew Balm Highlighter ($18) from Saie comes in three shades, and is packed with skincare benefits. With a super moisturizing and reflective formula, this product is an easy gift for anyone who's a fan of radiant skin (aka, everyone).



Saie Beauty's founder, Laney Crowell, created the industry-wide Every Body Campaign, which donates 100% of profits to reproductive justice collective SisterSong, so you'll be glowing for a good cause.

Saie Dew Balm Highlighter $18.00 Shop

Dieux Instant Angel

Anyone who has dealt with dry skin knows how frustrating it can be. To keep that at bay, investing in barrier protection is a good idea—and this face cream is a great way to keep your skin's moisture up as the temps go down. The Dieux Instant Angel ($45) moisturizer is a best-seller thanks to its silky texture and top-notch ingredients. It directly supports abortion access. Per the brand's website, "Every month, $1 from sales of each Instant Angel purchase will go to organizations that are on the ground helping provide and maintain access to reproductive justice."

Dieux Instant Angel $45.00 Shop

Zoë Chicco x Justina Blakeney Cresent Moon and Star Necklace

For something a little more luxe, opt for this dainty pendant from Zoë Chicco. Proceeds from the Justina Blakeney collab go to the ACLU, who have been fighting for reproductive rights since 1973. The delicate pendant is perfect for stacking or wearing solo, and adds a touch of whimsy to any outfit.

Zoë Chicco Zoë Chicco x Justina Blakeney Cresent Moon and Star Necklace $295.00 Shop

Pacifica Vegan Collagen Body Milk Spray

This hydrating collagen body spray is a luxurious addition to any body-care routine. Applied immediately after the shower, it helps keep skin hydrated and healthy. Pacifica also joined the Every Body campaign, so 100% of profits from the mist will go directly to SisterSong—and at this price point, you can grab one for everyone on your list.

Pacifica Vegan Collagen Body Milk Spray $14.00 Shop

Glow Recipe

Glow Recipe is also participating in the Every Body campaign. The brand’s Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum ($44) combines cute packaging and skin barrier support, making it a great gift option for any skincare obsessive on your list.

Glow Recipe Avocado Ceramide Recovery Serum $44.00 Shop

National Network of Abortion Funds Rhinestone Hairpins

Wear your beliefs loud and proud with these shimmery hairpins. Slip them into a loved one's stocking, or make them a gift to yourself for the perfect finishing touch for any holiday party 'fits. Plus, proceeds directly benefit the National Network of Abortion Funds.

Nartional Network of Abortion Funds Fund Abortion Hair Pins $30.00 Shop

The Outset

Channeling Scarlett Johansson has never been easier. This seriously moisturizing night cream from her skincare brand, The Outset, is the ideal gift for anyone who could use a little pampering. Plus, the brand—another participant in the Every Body Campaign—will be donating 100% of profits from this product to SisterSong.

The Outset Restorative Niacinamide Night Cream $54.00 Shop

Oui the People

Luxury shaving brand Oui the People teamed up with Brazilian artist Niege Borges to support reproductive justice. Green bandanas have long been a symbol of abortion rights activists, particularly in South America, and Borges's version has the slogan "all bodies, one voice" alongside her beautiful art. The scarf can be used as a bandana, in your hair, or tied on a bag, and 100% of proceeds will go to the Whole Woman’s Health Alliance.

Oui the People The Green Bandana Project $35.00 Shop

Nette Laide Tomate Scented Candle

Nette was another participant in the Every Body campaign, donating profits from the Laide Tomate candle to SisterSong. So if you’re on the lookout for a luxe gift, this earthy-scented candle is a great option. Plus, there’s nothing like a lit candle to make things feel homier.

Nette Laide Tomate Scented Candle $78.00 Shop

Social Goods 1973 Hat

This hat makes it clear where you stand on abortion rights, and purchasing one will put your money where your mouth is. Social Goods donates $5 of every hat sale to the National Institute for Reproductive Health, which supports reproductive freedom and expanding abortion access.