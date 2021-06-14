The GHD Platinum+ Styler is truly like no other—its predictive heat technology ensures that you’re not damaging or singeing your hair, even when straightening every day. It smoothed my wavy, frizzy locks in just 15 minutes without using excessive heat. While it is expensive, it’s worth the money if you use styling tools often and want to protect your locks.

We put the GHD Platinum+ Styler to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I’ve been flat-ironing my waves into submission since the late '90s. I started my journey with an actual iron wielded by my apprehensive mom since flat irons weren’t a thing yet (yikes), and then upgraded to increasingly advanced hair tools that promised sleek locks and tamed frizz. But no matter how much money I shelled out on a flat iron, damaged ends, an off-putting burning smell, and disconcerting puffs of steam were almost always a part of the straightening process.

So when I was given the opportunity to test GHD’s Platinum+ styler—hands-down the most advanced and expensive hair tool I’ve ever used—I was game. Not only is this one-inch styler the brand’s best-seller and the world’s first personalized straightener, it’s the recipient of multiple beauty awards and boasts rave reviews across the internet. Equipped with a single button and the brand’s “predictive technology,” the Platinum+ heats to 365 degrees and automatically adjusts its power output based on your hair thickness and styling speed to prevent heat damage. The brand promises 70 percent stronger hair, 20 percent more shine, and double the color protection compared to a normal flat iron.

For a person with fine, sensitive, and naturally dry hair that is basically the perfect candidate for heat damage, this sounded too good to be true, but I was really hoping all the positive reviews meant it would be up to the test. Ahead, find my unfiltered thoughts on the cult-favorite flat iron.

GHD Platinum+ Styler Best for: All hair types, especially those with particular sensitivity to heat. Uses: Straightening, curling, and waving hair while minimizing heat damage. Defining feature: Predictive heat technology at an optimum 365°F that automatically adjusts power output to your unique hair type and thickness. Price: $249 About the brand: GHD, which stands for “Good Hair Day,” is a global leader in innovative professional styling tools, from flat irons and blow dryers to curling irons and hot brushes. It was founded in 2001 in the UK and now supplies high-end hair tools to over 45,000 salons worldwide.

About My Hair: Fine, dry, and wavy with substantial frizz

My hair is fine, dry, and naturally wavy with a significant amount of frizz. While I regularly blew out and straightened it throughout middle school, high school, and college, I now let it dry naturally and forgo hair tools more often than not. If I do style my hair, I blow it out with a round brush and follow up with a straightener to smooth frizz and fluffiness.

The Design: Sleek, lightweight, and easy to use

Since the GHD Platinum+ Styler's only heat setting is 365 degrees, it features a single power button (no clunky temperature dial) that takes the guesswork out of heating your flat iron. It measures one inch across and weighs next to nothing, so it’s incredibly sleek and easy to maneuver. The edges are rounded for optimum straightening or curling, and the glossy plates feature infinity sensors to automatically adjust the temperature and power output 250 times per second to suit your hair. Finally, it features a heat-resistant protective plate guard, standard nine-foot swivel cord, and automatic sleep mode that turns your styler off after 30 minutes.

How to Use: Like a standard flat iron

Use the GHD Platinum+ Styler just like you would any other flat iron—turn it on, section your hair into one- to two-inch pieces, and run the straightener from root to tip, depending on your desired style. The predictive technology adjusts the temperature and output automatically, so you don’t have to do anything to reap the styler’s protective benefits. If your hair is especially sensitive, damaged, or you'd just prefer to minimize the heat impact further, you can also prep with a heat protectant before styling.

The Results: Smooth, shiny locks in 15 minutes, with a natural-looking, healthy finish

Kelsey Clark/Design by Cristina Cianci

Unlike older flat irons that can give you an almost unnatural, steamrolled look, GHD's Platinum+ Styler tamed my wavy locks, subdued my frizz, and preserved my shine without stripping my hair of its volume and texture, which I loved. What’s more, I was able to straighten my entire head of layered, medium-length hair in roughly 15 minutes, which is truly impressive. Best of all, it didn’t feel excessively hot, and I didn’t notice the steam and burning scent that’s common with other flat irons; it felt like it wasn’t as hard on my hair. Finally, I loved its sleek silhouette—it was equally suited to taming small flyaways as it was to quickly straightening my entire mane top to bottom.

The Value: Worth it if you heat-style often

Since I straighten and style my hair maybe three times a month tops, I don’t think I would pay top dollar for a high-end styling tool from any brand. While my hair type is prone to damage, I don’t style it enough for it to be a huge concern. With that said, I do think GHD's Platinum+ Styler is well worth the price if you style your hair with heat tools every day or even multiple times a week—the predictive heating feature is a savior when trying to avoid heat damage and preserve your hair health. It truly is an innovative, first-of-its-kind product that gets the job done, but you’re definitely paying for the new technology.

