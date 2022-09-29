ghd Curve vs. T3 SinglePass Curling Iron: Which One Is Best?

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Keep reading for our in-depth review and comparison of the ghd Classic Curl Curling Iron and the T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Ceramic Curling Iron.

Both options have the Byrdie stamp of approval. If you’re looking for a curling iron that creates defined, long-lasting curls, we recommend the ghd Classic Curl Curling Iron. But if you prefer something that creates gorgeous beach waves and has adjustable temperature settings, go for the T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Ceramic Curling Iron.

Considering that our team has spent hours in our NYC-based testing facility trying out some of the most popular curling irons on the market—these two included—we figured we’d make it easy for you by putting these picks head to head and sharing what you need to know so that you can make an informed purchasing decision.

If you’ve browsed the internet on a hunt to find the best curling iron, chances are you’re familiar with the ghd Classic Curl Curling Iron and the T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Ceramic Curling Iron —they’re both incredibly popular options. And while they have some key similarities—we’re talking classic clamps, handy swivel cords, and automatic shut-off capabilities—there are some differences to be aware of if you’re considering purchasing a new styling tool.

Who It’s For: Perfect beach waves and tousled curls are covetable hairstyles, and this curling iron will help you achieve the looks. The larger barrel size works to create loose curls, but the clamp helps you to maintain control. If you’re looking for ultra-defined curls that last, we don’t think this is the pick for you, but those looking for a more relaxed hairstyle featuring flowing waves will absolutely love it. Plus, the customizability from the various temperature settings makes it a great choice for a variety of hair types .

Aside from being our pick for people with fine hair, it’s a great option for anyone looking for a classic curling iron that heats up quickly, shuts off automatically, and is easy to use thanks to a swivel cord that makes changing positions effortless.

Who It’s For: If you have thin or fine hair , then you might understand the frustration of not being able to maintain a long-lasting hairstyle. Those with fine hair often struggle to hold a curl—give your hair just a few minutes and your glamorous, styled curls seem to all but disappear. But considering that this product won “best for fine hair” in our lab test, we think it’s a great option if this sounds like you. One of our testers shared that most curling irons don’t deliver impressive results on her fine hair, but this one pleasantly surprised her by creating defined curls that lasted.

The clamp is very tight which can cause creasing if not used properly

What We Considered

Ease of Use

Winner: ghd

It’s no secret that mastering how to use a traditional curling iron with a clamp can take some practice. There’s an art to using the clamp correctly, so we appreciate the tools that make it as effortless as possible. While testers said they appreciated how easily the hair glided against the T3 curling iron and noted that the clamp had the perfect tension, the lightweight design, flexible swivel cord, and lightning-fast heat-up time of the ghd iron made it the winner in this category. One tester did note that the clamp on the ghd iron felt a bit tight, so if you have fine hair that crimps easily, keep this in mind.



What Our Testers Say “The [ghd] curling iron has a swivel cord which makes it easy to change the position of the iron without any awkward finagling or tilting my head. It is also very lightweight, almost weightless.” —Danielle Ransom, Product Tester

Features

Winner: T3

We love that the ghd curling iron has a swivel cord and an automatic shut-off—removing the fear that you left your hot tool plugged in after you’ve already left home—but the T3 pick has these features and more. If you ask us, the best thing about the T3 curling iron is that it has different heat settings which makes it versatile for a variety of hair types. If you have fine hair, you can use a lower temperature to prevent damage, and if you have thick hair, you can turn up the heat to yield defined curls.

Byrdie / Nick Kova

Curl Results

Winner: It’s a tie.

Both curling irons create beautiful results. But which one is better? Well, that depends on your preferences. If you’re looking to achieve slightly tighter, more defined curls, the ghd option is best for you. If you prefer looser more relaxed beach waves, you’ll prefer the T3 curling iron.



What Our Editors Say “This iron [ghd] worked really well on my thin hair when most irons do not. It created a loose yet defined curl that was the perfect shape.” —Kelsey Lentz, Assistant Commerce Editor

Curl Hold

Winner: ghd

The ghd Classic Curve Curling Iron does a better job at creating curls that last—which is especially valuable if you have fine hair or you struggle to make your curls last in general. Testers with both fine hair and curlier hair reported that this tool gave them long-lasting results. When it comes to the T3 curling iron, testers shared that they needed to hold the iron on their hair longer to keep the curl shape in place, and their curls loosened up significantly not long after styling their hair.



Byrdie / Nick Kova

What Our Editors Say "The [T3] curling iron curled my hair well but the barrel was a little too thick for thin/fine hair, so the curls didn't hold too well and they weren't very defined.” —Kelsey Lentz, Assistant Commerce Editor

Value

Winner: It’s a tie.

Considering that there’s just a $30 price difference between the two options, we feel that they’re pretty equal in terms of value. The ghd curling iron is a bit more expensive, but it creates longer-lasting curls, so we think spending a bit more for it is justified if you struggle to keep your curls locked in. As for the T3 option, it’s slightly less expensive, but it doesn’t perform quite as well on the longevity front. However, if you’re cool with loose curls that gracefully fade throughout the day, it’s a great option for you.

What You Can Expect to Pay

When shopping for a classic curling iron, you can expect to pay anywhere from around $20 to around $300. Both the ghd Classic Curl Curling Iron and the T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Ceramic Curling Iron are priced between $150 and $200, which is pretty standard for high-end curling irons. When determining the one for you, consider what results you're going for, what features the product has, and your hair type.

How We Tested

Byrdie editors spent hours researching the best curling irons on the market, taking expert recommendations and consumer reviews into account before choosing several to test out first-hand in The Lab, our Manhattan-based product testing facility. Our testers assessed each one based on of ease of use, styling ability, clamp tension, and curl hold, before deciding on a rating from one to five. The ghd Classic Curl Curling Iron and the T3 SinglePass Curl Professional Ceramic Curling Iron were two of the most highly rated options.

Byrdie / Nick Kova

