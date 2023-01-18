Let's All Agree to Get Dressed This Winter

It’s come to my attention that some of you are out here white-knuckling your way through winter wearing nothing but sweatpants. And look, I get it! Few things in life bring me more joy than a cozy robe or matching set. What concerns me is the intention behind adopting loungewear as a lifestyle. For more than a few of us, I think it reflects something deeper: A tendency to neglect ourselves in the face of less sunlight, less social interaction, and more time to stew in our juices.

This just in: We’re not doing the sad girl shit this year. (I use the word “girl” here proverbially, of course. It applies to everyone—and the girls who get it, get it.) That's not to make light of anyone's seasonal depression—mental health struggles are valid—but if we're going to be sad in 2023, let's be sad and fabulous. Taking pride in your appearance can be a catalyst for both your mood and your movement forward, even—especially!—in the depths of winter. Here are my best tips for practicing style self-care when all you want to do is crawl back under the covers.

Find Your Beauty North Star

You know that one self-care ritual that makes you feel instantly pulled together? For me, it’s my eyebrow routine; When they’re tinted and shaped just so, my self-image skyrockets by at least 70%. Grooming them also serves as a trigger habit to embrace looking cute and put together all over. Maybe your thing is fresh highlights or lash extensions. Whatever it is, it’s time to make it a priority.

Be High Maintenance to Be Low Maintenance

In a similar vein, this is a great time to systemize anything that allows you to have a “set it and forget it” approach to beauty. If you know that a monthly nail appointment or weekly blowout is going to let you put in less work the other 90% of the time, it might be worth investing a little bit of extra time or money up front. Be proactive now to be lazy later. It’s a great motto for many things in life, and beauty is no exception.

Outfit planning is the new meal planning.

Plan Your Outfits on Pinterest

I don’t know about you, but something about standing in front of my closet on a dark morning while shivering in a towel does not spark joy or inspiration. For this reason, I’ve taken to having a list of preselected outfits I already know make me feel 100 percent. Pinterest is a fun tool for this, especially if you make it a point to find outfits composed of pieces you already own. You can also snap mirror selfies of combos you love, creating your own Cher Horowitz-style catalog to reference later. If you’re feeling really industrious, spend a Sunday afternoon plotting an entire week’s worth of clothing! Outfit planning is the new meal planning.

Don't Forget to Make Plans

Dressing for yourself is all well and good, but nothing boosts your confidence quite like seeing yourself through the eyes of someone who loves you. As tempting as it is to hibernate through the chillier months, make it a point to have at least one non-work plan in your calendar every week—be it a class, a happy hour, or a solo date to people-watch and check out a new spot. Your mental health will thank you.

