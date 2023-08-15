Georgia May Jagger Makes the Case For Trying Pink Hair This Fall

Georgia May Jagger could be the poster child for almost every trend right now—indie-sleaze, the "rockstar girlfriend aesthetic," '70s revival, just to name a few. She has that certain effortlessly cool and high fashion aura that can be so hard to replicate. Being the daughter of rock royalty Mick Jagger and model Jerry Hall definitely helps with her ability to exude those vibes, but her personal style makes her an icon in her own right.



She's never been one who's afraid to make a change, and on August 13, Jagger unveiled a new faded, washed-out pink hair color that is simultaneously edgy and cutesy.



This isn't the first time the model has changed up her hair from her usual sandy blonde—in late 2022 she dyed her hair ultra-hot pink and before that a light orange. She's played with a rainbow of shades, but she's been bright blonde since the start of 2023. However, what better time to switch up her color than a collaboration with the Gen Z phenomenon Heaven by Marc Jacobs.



Jagger co-owns the colorful hair dye brand Bleach London, which just collaborated with the edgy Marc Jacobs brand on three new limited edition, semi-permanent dyes in metallic pink, luminous Green, and rusty red.



The new pink hair looks exactly as the shade implies: metallic pink. The shade is almost a rose gold, with light rosy pinks and yellow-gold accents. Her hair stayed the same length at her chest and still had her dark roots, but the rest was that rose gold shade, styled in perfect waves and loose curls.



If you're in love with her results, luckily, it's super DIY friendly and hard to mess up. Especially if you already have experience dying your hair.



To start, you are first going to want to buy the Pink Dye ($30) from Bleach, then apply based on package instructions. For results similar to Jagger's you'll want to start with bleached hair, otherwise expect a less saturated shade. Start by applying the dye to your roots, you can use your hands or a hair dye brush; either way, apply in quarter sections, then once roots are covered, paint your hairline to get any stragglers.



After your roots and hairline are pinky-perfections, smoosh the excess product into the middle sections and roots of your hair, adding more dye as needed. Now, the color has to sit from 20 to 30 minutes for best results, then shower it off and dry it with a towel. This would be a good time to go in with hair oil to replenish any stripped from the dying process, add shine, and keep your hair healthy. Then, you'll be matching with rock royalty.