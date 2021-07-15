Geologie Is Changing the Men's Skincare Game

Men’s skincare is a funny thing. While we’re not exactly hip to the idea of gendered skincare, we acknowledge the fact that a) men are more likely to use products labeled for them, and b) said “men’s” products are rarely up to the ingredients and technology standards of regular (or what most men tend to see as “women’s”) products. The result is usually some generic lotion or cream loaded with cheap filler ingredients and heavily fragranced to the point that it smells like deodorant.

That’s where Geologie Skincare comes in, with its simple yet highly effective daily routine customized to your individual skincare goals. Rather than search for buzzwords to find which products and ingredients best suit your skin, Geologie’s products find you, thanks to a clever diagnostic tool that matches you up with a specific regimen. And what you get contains high concentrations of proven ingredients like retinol, niacinamide, peptides, and hyaluronic acid—and no unnecessary fillers. Basically skincare that works.

Geologie Founded By: Nick Allen, Dave Skaff, and dermatologist Dr. Steve Xu, 2018 Based In: San Francisco, New York, and Chicago Pricing: $$ (most products are $16–$40) Best Known For: High-performance ingredients, personalized approach, and exceptional customer service. Most Popular Products: The “Full Set” of Face Wash, AM Cream, PM Cream, and Eye Cream Other Brands You'll Love: Jack Black, Kiehl’s, CeraVe, Brickell Fun Fact: 70% of Geologie’s male customers are totally new to skincare, and almost 10% of its customers are women.

The idea for Geologie Skincare came to founder and CEO Nick Allen soon after a trip to South Korea, where he’d stocked up on a bevy of K-beauty goodies. After a day of dirt biking through the canyons of Southern Utah, Allen offered his companions—all suffering from sun and windburned skin—a full Korean skincare regimen. After a hearty chuckle, they all relented and, unsurprisingly, it did the trick, turning the campfire chatter from Moab to moisturizer.

And so Geologie was born, not just to give guys great skincare but a great overall experience—skincare that’s more or less guaranteed to work because it’s exactly what your skin needs, with the technology and support to back it up. In a world oversaturated with trendy ingredients and brands more concerned with their own image than helping you find what you need, Geologie Skincare is a breath of fresh air. “We’ve made it easy to get into, easy to get right, and easy to see whatever results our guys need,” a brand rep explained. In fact, Geologie’s pioneering efforts in personalization—namely its regimen finder—has been copied by several other well-known brands.

But where Geologie Skincare really stands out is in its approach to purity of ingredients. In addition to high concentrations of science-supported ingredients, each regimen comes with a detailed ingredients list, which contains vital info on exactly what’s in your formulation, even down to the percentage, and what it does. “Our goal is to not only be 100% transparent about all of our ingredients (that’s table stakes these days, or should be) but, more importantly, to really educate our guys on the ingredients in their regimen that actually influence skin health,” the brand rep said.

The Geologie diagnostic tool takes a lot into consideration before doling out your prescribed regimen, including age, current skincare products, expectations for your new routine, skincare goals (which touches upon everything from anti-acne and oil control to sun protection and anti-aging), skin sensitivity, ongoing conditions, and skin tone. Then you’re presented with a simplified daily regimen that includes two face washes (one of the brand’s quirks—one for the sink and one for the shower), a day cream, a night cream, and an eye cream.

And it doesn’t stop there. Education is a major part of the Geologie Skincare philosophy. “Since 70% of guys who come to us are new to skincare, and not necessarily looking for it, we’ve had to bring the conversation to them. That comes with many challenges in order to gain their trust, and overcome their skepticism for skincare,” the brand rep said. To that end, the company's customer service ranks right up there, with as much love for the experience as the products themselves.

Keep reading for our favorite Geologie Skincare products. (Note: Rather than just dive in and shop, it's best to start with Geologie's diagostic tool first to ensure you're getting what's right for your skin.)