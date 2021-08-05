12 Genderless Trends from the Men’s Runway to Wear Right Now

We’ve all heard the saying "borrowed from the boys." Nowadays, the colloquial phrase is less relevant as gender lines blur. As the men’s spring/summer 2022 runway shows have come to an end, it’s clear that the gender "rules" of fashion are more and more outdated, and this notion of genderless or unisex fashion is surely set to continue as September approaches.

While the "men’s" and "women’s" markets are still separate, the passé idea you must only enjoy a certain set of trends dictated by your gender is fading. In fact, many of the trends in the women’s market started on the men’s runways in recent seasons. The mismatched, singular statement earring? Reemergence of vests? Yep, we saw it there first.

And we get it—certain trends can be hard to adapt depending on your personal style. Our suggestion? Ease into it. While Billy Porter can glamorously rock a Christian Siriano gown on the Oscars red carpet, others may want to stick to suiting and punctuate the look with minimalistic jewelry à la Harry Styles and his iconic pearl earring at the Met Gala in 2019.

We may not hitting the red carpet any time soon, but this sentiment still reigns true: Fashion is for the wearer, regardless of personal taste or gender. To apply this, read on for the 12 most wearable, genderless trends that can easily be borrowed from the men's runway and worn right now.

Wide-Leg Pants

Wide-leg pants are a forgotten classic that we’re excited to welcome back. As the women’s market is still debating the relevance of skinny jeans, the men’s runways have fully embraced the movement toward a wider leg, from Acne Studios to Wales Bonner.

Fisherman Sandals

Looking for the perfect practical (and city-friendly) sandal? Meet the fisherman, a frequent footwear option at MSGM and Hermès. These sandals are defined by the woven leather straps at the front of the shoe and often embody a semi-closed toe, making it safely wearable even on the sidewalks of New York.

Mesmerizing Mesh

Mesh was a standout fabric at Burberry and Saint Laurent. This unexpected fabric lends itself well to pieces with a bit of sex appeal, but can easily be translated to more subtle styling, like with pieces that feature peak-a-boo paneling.

Utilitarian Vests

While we still may be recovering from the “cheugy” vests of the 2010s, the runways of Alyx, OAMC, A-Cold-Wall, and Burberry offered up ultra-cool alternatives with a utilitarian flare. Opt for one with edgy zipper details or patch pockets to achieve the look.

Better Baseball Caps

This classic has been refreshed with tongue-in-cheek verbiage and motifs, as well as updated logos from forever favorite labels like Isabel Marant and Louis Vuitton. Finish an on-the-go look with a cool new cap for a casual-yet-stylish fit.

Avant-Garde Prints

The retro redux is in full swing and we’re taking nods from the runways of Casablanca, Dunhill, and Lanvin who are bringing this psychedelic trend to life. From trippy dye effects to abstract geometrics, these seasonless prints can be easily translated each season with a change of coloration.

Set Dressing

Set dressing is a styling cue that has become a fast favorite as of late. It’s a no-brainer that the men’s market has ultimately defined suiting, but matching sets can take many forms, whether it’s a relaxed, summer-ready pairing at Fendi, a monochromatic look with a bit of edge at Rick Owens, or a modern take on a suit from Saint Laurent. Make your set match the occasion, and this styling cue is always ready to go.

Statement Socks

Even an accessory as simple as socks can make a statement. Emerging in both the men’s and women’s markets, socks paired back to sandals (see: JW Anderson and Y/Project) or heels (à la Olivia Rodrigo’s White House look) are an easy-yet-creative way to punctuate any look.

Mismatched Earrings

Mismatched earrings have undoubtedly made their mark on the men’s runways of Marine Serre, Arthur Arbesser, and Alexander McQueen through typically minimalistic styles. We’re seeing this show up in the women’s market through high-shine, statement-making pairs fit for an evening out. Whether you’re keeping it simple or glamming up a look, there are plenty of options out there for you.

Emerald Green

It’s no secret that shades of green have basically defined 2021, and the trend isn't slowing down. Our pick? Emerald green. The luxe hue was a highlight at Dries Van Noten and Etro, and can easily be translated into both accessories and apparel no matter the season.

The Pendant Necklace

Charmed jewelry has been a growing trend over the past couple of seasons, and we’re currently seeing it show up as the whimsical summer camp jewelry trend for summer. As this trend evolves, we’re looking to Dior and LGN for inspiration on more sophisticated iterations.

Structured Shoulder Bag

Architectural bags have been a lasting leader in menswear. Trendsetters including Coperni, Courrèges, and Louis Vuttion are finally expanding their take on what have been traditionally classified as women's handbags.