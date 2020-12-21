Every day, we do a number of things that require cooperation from our bodies. That includes anything from alternating between sitting and standing in front of your computer, carrying (too many) grocery bags up the stairs, picking up your piles of clothes, cleaning your apartment, and more. And while no workout will make doing household chores any more enjoyable, functional fitness can at least help train your muscles so you don’t pull one while vacuuming your floor.

What Is Functional Fitness (and Why Is it Important)?

As the name implies, functional fitness relates to moving your body in accordance to daily functions. It is “typically describing a training category that utilizes movements and exercises that simulate or have a carry over to real-life movement patterns,” explains Jen Polzak, CPT, PN, MES and Byrdie Advisory Board Member.

While functional fitness may not train you for a marathon, it can help you do regular activities more safely and efficiently. “It’s important to move our bodies through functional movement patterns so our bodies are strong and functioning at its best for everyday life,” adds John Thornhill, a ACE-CPT certified master trainer at Aaptiv.

Both Polzak and Thornhill agree that functional fitness benefits everyone, regardless of age or fitness level. All of us need to build strength so we can go about our days without worrying we’re going to overly strain ourselves by simply walking down the street.

What Kind of Equipment Do You Need?

Functional fitness doesn’t require any special equipment, as you can use your own body weight for many of the movements. If you want to add additional resistance as you get stronger, Polzak says common tools could include bands, dumbbells, kettlebells, barbells, TRX, something to step up on, something to perform a pull-up on, or a cable machine.

Functional Fitness Exercises

Functional training often includes compound exercises, which are exercises that engage multiple muscle groups. “They can give you ‘more bang for your buck’ when utilized correctly,” says Polzak. Compound exercises are also more reflective of how we move in real-life, because we’re rarely standing in place only using one muscle group.

Here are a few functional fitness exercises to try, from Thornhill and Polzak: