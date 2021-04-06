Function of Beauty's Custom Shampoo & Conditioner cleansed my scalp and left my hair hydrated. If you're looking for a new shampoo and conditioner, this one is definitely worth trying.

We put Function of Beauty's Custom Shampoo & Conditioner to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

As I was prepping for my review of Function of Beauty's shampoo and conditioner, I was feeling really lazy about the idea of washing and detangling my hair, especially with a new product, since you can’t be sure of the outcome. My laziness got me thinking about the why of the products I use for my hair. I enjoy the shampoos that allow me to detangle that also makes my scalp feel cleansed. The same detangling hope goes for conditioner. I want a slip so silky that knots don't stand a chance.

I love to try new products, so when the opportunity for me to try a personalized hair care brand came up, I said yes without hesitation. Function of Beauty is a brand I have heard great things about in online forums, though I'm always curious if start-up beauty brands genuinely have thought about everyone as they're developing products. (When I say everyone, I mean those of us with kinky coils beyond the 3 curl range.) Keep reading to see how my experience went.

Function of Beauty Custom Shampoo & Conditioner Best for: A variety of hair types Uses: Cleansing and hydrating Potential allergens: Fragrance Active ingredients: Essential oils that help stimulate the scalp Byrdie Clean?: Yes, depending on how you customize Price: $50 About the Brand: Function of Beauty is a customizable direct-to-consumer haircare brand.

About My Hair: 4c, color-treated, and chronically dry

I love my kinks and coils even on days where they are serving me dry, frizzy curls. Over the last few months, I have kicked up my deep conditioning routine. My commitment to a weekly deep condition has made my wash day much less work, especially when I'm using a shampoo and conditioner that works well. For me, shampooing and conditioning shouldn't take hours in the shower, even when my hair is at its driest. I want my shampoo and conditioner to work as a dynamic duo to help rebalance my hair and scalp while making detangling a breeze.

The Delivery and Packaging: Whimsical and mood-boosting

My products arrived about a week after I placed my order in a 100% recyclable kraft box. The packaging is whimsical, recyclable, and instantly brightened my mood. I loved seeing my purple-hued shampoo and conditioner in the clear bottle marked with my nickname Bink. Aside from the cute packaging, Function of Beauty is keeping the environment in mind by making their bottles recyclable as well.

Ingredients: Customizable

Whatever you're looking for, Function of Beauty seems to offer it minus sulfates, parabens, and animal byproducts. As for customization, you can opt for formulas that are silicone-free, dye-free, and fragrance-free. In my case, I went with all three to get the full experience. I don't like fragrance in my skincare, but I enjoy it in my haircare as long as it isn't overbearing. When selecting my scent, I went with the all (you)calyptus. It is one of their two all-natural fragrance stories and has notes of eucalyptus, mint, lavender, and rosemary. My scalp really enjoyed the benefits. More on that later.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Feel: Like your typical shampoo and conditioner

The shampoo and conditioner felt like many of the products I currently use straight out of the bottle.

However, once applied to my curls, the slip from the shampoo and conditioner were on point.

Not to mention, the all (you)calyptus tingled on my scalp as I worked the shampoo in. The feeling was glorious.

I was able to detangle with my fingers as I shampooed with no resistance from my coils. I like to detangle with my fingers when applying conditioner to stay true to the curly girl method, but my laziness was at its peak. Thankfully, my Felicia Leatherwood Detangling Brush came to my rescue. The brush glided through my curls as the conditioner coated each strand.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Results: A clean scalp and hydrated curls

The most notable moment from my experience is how my scalp felt during and after my shampoo.

My scalp felt refreshed even a couple of days post-wash.

Hydration is always a must for me. Both products hydrated my curls—so much so that I skipped my deep conditioner and went straight into styling.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Value: It's worth it

The questionnaire process may not be as intricate as other personalized hair care brands, but I have thoroughly enjoyed my experience. The ability to select a naturally scented product that had added benefits for my scalp is truly a highlight for me. This product retails between $30 and $50 depending on what size you choose. The size of the products, in my opinion, makes the shampoo and conditioner a good investment, especially for those of us who need more than a dollop of conditioner. The shampoo and conditioner duo comes in both an 8-ounce and 16-ounce option. In my opinion, the 16-ounce bottle is the best value. However, if you want to give the formulas a try first, the 8-ounce bottle is an excellent place to start.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

Similar Products: A customizable brand with smaller packaging

Prose Hair ($25): This brand provides an in-depth quiz to help customers find the right blend of ingredients for their specific hair types. They even ask for your zip code and offer changes in your formula based on the time of the year. Prose's 8.5-ounce shampoo and conditioner start at $25 each.