Fruit-Inspired Fashion Is Trending: Here Are 9 Juicy Pieces To Try

Fruit-inspired fashion pieces are everywhere this season, and our mood boards have never looked better. From strawberries to cherries, oranges, blueberries, raspberries, and lemons, nothing makes a baby tee or sweater feel more fun than a sweet fruit accent. Brands like Djerf Avenue and Abercrombie are at the helm of the trend, which we’ve also been seeing pop up on Instagram, TikTok, Pinterest, and more (and it feels only natural, considering trends like strawberry makeup and the tomato girl aesthetic have dominated this summer). All in all, these fresh and fruity pieces are bound to transform any ensemble you put together. In the mood to add some fruit-enhanced statements to your wardrobe? Keep scrolling to see nine fruit-inspired fashion pieces we know you’ll adore.

Getting-Ready Robe

Djerf Avenue Robe Summer Berries $125.00 Shop

The summer berries pattern of Djerf Avenue’s signature robe took the world by storm when it first launched, and it has since become everyone’s favorite getting-ready accessory. Influencer Emilie Kiser wears this specific robe in almost all of her morning vlogs, and we're absolutely in love with the silky smooth fabric covered in an assortment of blueberries, strawberries, and cherries. Set against white organic cotton, this fruit-patterned robe features a waist belt with loops, two pockets, and a comfortable shawl collar.

Statement Strawberry Dress

Lirika Matoshi Strawberry Midi Dress $490.00 Shop

Pink and red will forever be one of our favorite color combos of all time, whether it pertains to fashion or beauty. This iconic Lirika Matoshi strawberry design was the dress of the moment a couple years back, and one major plus of the rise of fruity fashion is that anyone who invested in the piece can break it out again and be right on trend (or if you weren't sure how much you'd get to wear it at first, now we have proof that this cottagecore find has promising longevity). Update the look for 2023 with pink mesh flats, or go casual with sneakers for a day spent running around the city.

Ripe Banana Bag

Homage Year Benign Banana Minimini $185.00 Shop

Have you ever wanted to carry a banana as a bag? This one by Homage Year is a creative way to do so, and we love the effortlessly cool feel that the "ripened" splotches give to the brand's signature design. It comes with a detachable strap, so it's up to you whether you want to carry it in hand, wear it as a crossbody, or use it as a shoulder bag.

Sweet Cherry PJs

Free People Worth It Set $98.00 Shop

There’s something about wearing a matching pajama set that makes us feel super put-together. Swapping your old sweats and a tee for something more intentional can provide a major confidence boost, especially when it’s as playful as this set from Free People. With a fresh cherry print on a maroon tank and shorts set, the lightweight fabric will feel incredible against your skin and under the sheets while you’re catching up on much-needed beauty rest.

Fresh-Picked Graphic Tee

Abercrombie Short-Sleeve Strawberry Graphic Skimming Tee $29.00 Shop

For basics and denim, we’ve been loving pretty much everything Abercrombie & Fitch has to offer. The brand is back in a big way, and the baby tees in particular have our full attention—just look at this one that features a graphic of fresh-picked strawberries. The short-sleeve white tee comes complete with a slim fit that hits just above the hips, making it slightly cropped. Throw it on with some white linen pants or your go-to pair of low-rise jeans, and you’ll achieve instant cool-girl status.

Zesty Maxi Dress

Petal + Pup Mikaela Maxi Dress $119.00 Shop

Whether you’re pretending you’re vacationing on the Italian coast or are looking for a printed dress that transitions easily from day to night, look no further than this lemon dress from Petal + Pup. With a strapless white maxi silhouette adorned with lemon designs, it's making all our fruit-loving dreams come true. We’re loving the subtle ruching at the top in the form of an elasticized shirred bodice, and think it would pair great with some slides or kitten heels poking out of the long side slit.

Cherry Ruffle Socks

Evewear The Chérie Socks $10.00 Shop

If loafers are your favorite shoe of the moment, we’re right there with you. To dress them up in a way that makes you stand apart, we highly suggest pairing yours with some fun socks, like these ones from Evewear. Featuring pink and red cherries on a vine, these frilly white socks would add a touch of whimsy to loafers, walking shoes, and more. We especially think these would look great with a satin or denim midi skirt.

Summery Tube Top

Djerf Avenue Daily Tube Top Summer Berries $62.00 Shop

Djerf Avenue’s Summer Berries lineup is simply too good not to include more than one product. Another favorite of ours from the collection is this tube top, which we think has major potential for year-round wear. Pair it with linen or light denim during the spring and summer, and when the colder months roll around, stick with dark flared denim or leather for contrast. The combination of blueberries, cherries, blackberries, and strawberries on the organic cotton tube top makes for one fruit-inspired fashion piece we don’t think we can live without.

Charming Anklet

Don't Let Disco Whimsi-Melon Anklet $285.00 Shop

This roundup wouldn't be complete without some fruit-inspired jewelry—whether you rock cherry earrings, a lemon pendant, or a sweet charm bracelet, you really can't go wrong here. This anklet from Don't Let Disco features three shades of juicy melon to accompany your Birks or Crocs on all your big adventures.