Fresh's Vitamin Nectar Antioxidant Face Mist Is Like Summer in a Bottle

We put Fresh's Vitamin Nectar Antioxidant Face Mist to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

This article will not be the first time I’ve waxed lyrical about my love for face mist. A few months ago, for example, I wrote an ode to French thermal spring water, and how it’s the most versatile product in my skincare routine (if you want to know why, read more here).

Honestly, I think mists are great on so many different levels. They offer surface hydration, assist product absorption, set makeup, cool one down on a hot day, and provide a nice midday boost when it’s too late for another shot of espresso. Some might label them a superfluous skincare step, but I, for one, am a devout user, and will be always willing to road test the latest and greatest in the category.

Which brings me here—today, I’m talking about Fresh Beauty's iconic Vitamin Nectar Antioxidant Face Mist. To paraphrase Regina George’s mom, it’s not a regular mist, it's a cool mist—a zesty, antioxidant-spiked iteration said to make even the dullest of dames all bright and dewy. It’s pricier than your standard spritz, but the benefits (i.e. glow) might just win you over.

Keep reading for my review.

Fresh Vitamin Nectar Antioxidant Glow Water Best for: Normal, dry, dull, and dehydrated skin types Uses: As an all over face mist in between skincare products, as a makeup primer, to set makeup and to refresh throughout the day. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $44 About the brand: Fresh is a U.S.-based skincare and fragrance brand that works to combine potent natural ingredients, ancient rituals, and modern science. It was founded by Russian immigrants Lev Glazman and Alina Roytberg, who wanted to create a beauty brand that looked beautiful, was a treat to use, and actually worked. Their initial launch was a hand-wrapped cake soap.

About My Skin: It depends on the day

My skin is a pretty accurate representation of my lifestyle. When I’m sleeping well, being nice, drinking water, and eating fresh food, it shines. But when I’m stressed or tired or gorging on refined sugars exclusively, it’s dull, dehydrated, red, and congested. Both are part of life, but when it’s the latter, I like to call on a few extra special products to help me get back on track.

While I use a face mist of some sort daily, the Fresh Vitamin Water version feels like a nice step up on those "off" skin days.

What’s In It: An alphabet of vitamins

This mist is made on a base of glycerin, a humectant that keeps the skin’s moisture levels topped up. Then there’s the brand’s signature vitamin fruit complex, made up of vitamins B5, C, E, as well as orange and lemon extracts. The idea is that the blend is full of antioxidants and minerals to nourish and protect from free radicals.

It’s debatable how far into the skin these ingredients can actually go (and in turn, what affects they can have long term), but I’d be lying if I said this didn’t make my skin look impossibly fresh and hydrated.

Who It's For: Skin that's dry, dull, or a little flat

I think a mist is a great option for any skin type, if not just to layer between skincare steps and increase product absorption. But the Vitamin Nectar Antioxidant Face Mist specifically seems perfect for skin that’s dry, dull, or a little bit flat. It feels really hydrating and will assist in the regulation of water levels within the complexion, and gives the skin a really radiant, dewy glow.

I’ll also add that the mist is really, really fine, so it’s great for prepping or setting your makeup look. Because of the scent (freshly squeezed orange juice meets lemonade), it’s nice for those who enjoy a good skincare experience, too.

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

How to Apply: Spray away

Simply hold the can about 8 inches away from your face and mist to your heart's content. I personally like it layered between cleansing and serums, under moisturizer, and to seal off my makeup, but it really is up to you!

Bonus tip: keeping it in the fridge and applying post-lunch is also a very nice workday treat.

The Value: A bit of a splurge

The only real caveat here is the price. It’s definitely more expensive than traditional French thermal spring water options, but I guess the key difference is the addition of skincare ingredients (the fruit-vitamin complex). The other key difference to me is the packaging and the list itself. The Fresh version is super luxe. It’s an alcohol-free, non-aerosol bottle and the mist is ultra fine and continuous—as if you could spray forever and never feel too “wet”.

I’d probably categorize it as a "want" and not a "need," but if you’re looking for something that gives instant fresh, dewy moisture and is a damn treat to apply, this is it.

Similar Products: You've got options

Caudalie Beauty Elixir ($49): Like Fresh, this Caudalie mist boasts skincare benefits in the form of rosemary, mint, and grape extract for an instant toning boost. It gives a good glow and has a nice tingle, too.

Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist ($49): For those who want glass skin, it’s got to be Tatcha. This treatment contains algae, oils, ferments, rice, and green tea to create a fine, glossy film over the complexion. It’s no wonder KKW is reportedly a fan.

Garnier SkinActive Balancing Facial Mist ($8): This cheap and cheerful mist contains rose water as opposed to oranges and lemons, but it’s brilliant all the same. It’s not as fine, but makes for a nice midday skin reset.

Final Verdict: It's seriously special

The Fresh Vitamin Nectar Antioxidant Face Mist is seriously special. It smells amazing, feels incredible, makes the skin look luminous, and provides a hint of surface hydration. If you’re in the market for a fancy face mist, this is certainly a good one.