Fresh's New Tea-Infused Serum Has Been 15 Years in the Making

Fresh's lineup of skincare products is full of nothing but hits—like the Soy pH-Balanced Hydrating Face Wash and Lotus Youth Preserve Dream Night Cream, for instance. So, it's not surprising that the brand's latest launch, the Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum, is impressively innovative.

The product targets everyday skin stressors (like lack of sleep, poor diet, and stress) and boosts skin resilience. The brand spent three years refining the Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum, drawing upon 15 years of tea research to achieve the desired result. "We have a rich history of leveraging research that has explored the skincare benefits of tea, which led us to the small island of Mauritius for this newest product innovation," fresh's skin biologist Dr. Anne-Laure Bulteau notes. "Here, a plant has adapted its genetic expression to the island's adverse growing conditions for tea—volcanic soil, tropical climate, and low altitude—for over a century."

The development team captured the tea plant's resilient properties and infused them into the serum's star ingredient, APT Technology. Dr. Bulteau says the trademarked ingredient is noteworthy for a few reasons. "It increases a key regulator of skin's bioenergetic systems by +44%, providing skin cells with the power to boost the synthesis of fatty acids and essential structural proteins elastin, collagen, and fibrillin, so the skin remains smoother with more glow and bounce," she explains.

Though the APT Technology is powerful on its own, the formula includes a few other standout ingredients to enhance the serum's benefits further. "It is also enriched with niacinamide to refine the look of pores, 5kDA hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate and minimize visible lines, ceramide III to strengthen the skin's barrier, and ocean kelp to improve skin's texture," Dr. Bulteau says.

Of course, Dr. Bulteau and her team made sure these claims were supported by clinical studies that monitored the results of 33 individuals across eight weeks. "Through our testing, we found that with Tea Elixir Serum, skin's overall resilience was visibly boosted by +62%, +75% smoother texture & visible glow, +58% more bounce, along with a -41% reduction in the look of fine lines & wrinkles and -61% of visible pores," she says.

The beauty of the Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum was that it was tested on all skin types to ensure it is a universal formula. "Regardless of what skin type you have, this serum will boost skin's overall resilience and function at its full potential," Dr. Bulteau adds.

If you're wondering how to incorporate it into your routine, the brand recommends applying it after using a cleanser and essence. All you need to do is press a few drops into your skin in the morning and evening. You can then follow up with your preferred eye cream and moisturizer.

Considering the powerhouse benefits of the Tea Elixir Skin Resilience Activating Serum, it's natural to be curious about how the brand will use the APT Technology in forthcoming products. When asked about fresh's plans, Dr. Bulteau said, "We can't reveal anything just yet, but we are encouraged by the research and testing that has gone into our discovery of APT Technology. We are excited to continue to leverage our innovative work through our upcoming products."

