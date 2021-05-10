Reviewed: Fresh's Rose Face Mask Is a Hydrating, Sensory Treat

If you want to brighten, hydrate, and calm while enjoying a luxurious skincare moment, the Fresh Rose Face Mask is a stellar choice. Featuring several soothing and moisturizing ingredients as well as a lovely natural rose scent, this treatment makes for a refreshing reset for dull or dehydrated skin.

We put the Fresh Rose Face Mask to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

There are few things I love more than a weekly face mask (on a Sunday, preferably). I don’t really mind what type—I like gentle clays, resurfacing options, sheet masks, you name it. I just pick and choose based on how my skin is feeling. Of course, a simple, nourishing option is key, and the latest I’ve got on rotation is the Fresh Rose Face Mask, a hydrating, cooling gel formula that features rosewater and real rose petals (fancy, I know).

This is the kind of mask that’s easy to use. It’s not intense and won’t clash with existing active skincare products. Instead, it’s gentle and nourishing—the perfect product to call on when your complexion feels flat, dull, or dehydrated. And who doesn’t want that? Keep reading for my full thoughts.

Fresh Rose Face Mask Best for: Dull, dry, or dehydrated skin in need of a little boost. Uses: As a face mask or weekly treatment to brighten, firm, plump, and soothe the skin. Hero ingredients: Rosewater, cucumber extract, aloe vera, porphyridium cruentum. Byrdie Clean? No; includes PEG-60. Price: $62. About the brand: Fresh Skincare is an American skincare company founded by Russian immigrants Lev Glazman and Alina Roytberg in 1991. The duo saw a need for a skincare brand that was both effective and indulgent to use. They started selling handmade soaps out of a store in their Boston neighborhood, and it took off from there. Now, they’re stocked at Sephora globally and especially loved for their face masks, Soy Cleanser, and lip balms.

About My Skin: Normal to dry with mild breakouts and irritation

My skin is mostly normal, but prone to the odd breakout. It’s also often dehydrated (air conditioning will do that) and can feel tighter when the weather cools. While I wouldn’t say it’s sensitive, it’s definitely prone to irritation, especially when I try too many new products or go a little heavy on active skincare ingredients—and resetting my skin from those moments is where the Fresh Rose Face Mask shines.

The Ingredients: Gentle hydrators and soothers

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

The Fresh Rose Face Mask is a gentle mix of hydrating and soothing ingredients. Most notably there’s rosewater and rose petals, glycerin, hyaluronic acid, cucumber extract, aloe vera, camellia, and porphyridium cruentum, a type of algae that helps to deliver optimum moisture. It’s not too active or intense, and instead works to drench the skin with really light, refreshing nourishment.

The Results: A calming treat for parched, irritated skin

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

Plump, fresh, bouncy… all the good things. Fresh's Rose Face Mask feels like a tall drink of water for parched skin, and the results are immediately obvious. I found it left my complexion clearer, more radiant, and less dehydrated, not to mention more awake. I also like it for soothing skin after a breakout or too many actives.

This mask is perfect if your skin is feeling dull or dry and you want a quick hydration boost. It’s really nourishing and cooling, so works to reduce irritation, redness, and puffiness as it amps up moisture. If you use a lot of clay or exfoliating masks, this is a great option to apply afterwards to replenish and balance. It also smells amazing thanks to the titular rose-derived ingredients (no artificial fragrance here!), so it’s a great option if you want to take a little moment.

The Value: Not cheap, but may be worth indulging

At $62, Fresh's Rose Face Mask isn’t exactly cheap, especially given it doesn’t really contain any serious actives. But it does its job well, comes in a 3.3-oz. tub that lasts forever, and is a beautiful, sensory experience—all making it well worth considering if you’re thinking of taking the plunge.

Similar Products: You've got options

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Overnight Mask: While pegged as an overnight mask, this single-use mask from Neutrogena ($3) works just as well on the skin as a short-term treatment, so use it whichever way makes sense for you. It’s a hyaluronic acid-packed gel that plumps, reduces dehydration, and leaves skin refreshed. Pop it in the fridge for an extra kick.

Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Mask: Another hyaluronic-rich treatment, this Tata Harper mask ($95) is full of antioxidants, tremella extract, botanicals, and oils to really replenish dry, stressed skin. It’s super rich and decadent, and has an enjoyable floral scent.

Olehenriksen Cold Plunge Pore Mask: If you like a cooling effect, you’ll be a big fan of this clay mask from Olehenriksen ($38). But unlike Fresh, this one contains a cocktail of AHAs and BHAs to gently resurface and refine the look of enlarged pores, making it a good option if regulating texture and oil is what you're after.