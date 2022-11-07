"French Illusion" Nails Are a Trippy Take on the Classic Manicure

These days, our nails are as much a part of our ensemble as our clothing, shoes, and accessories. That's why new nail art trends are constantly popping up to take everyday looks to a whole new level. From half-moon manicures and milk bath nails to double French manicures and velvet nails, 2022 has been stamped with more than a few memorable nail looks. And now there's one more to add to the list: Illusion French nails—which have an astounding 48.8 million views on TikTok.

What Is an Illusion French Manicure?

Also known as an optical illusion French manicure or reverse ombré French manicure, an optical illusion French manicure is designed to make you do a double-take. While it features the classic French design, the base and tip of the nail are polished in inverted colors. But that's not all: An ombré technique is employed to make the transition between shades a little trippy.

Fortunately, many nail artists have now hopped on the trend, sharing videos detailing how to recreate the optical illusion mani. While it's unclear who originated the look, many Instagram and TikTok users tag @brushedbyb_ and @reallyhotgirl as their inspo.

Generally speaking, manicurists and TikTokers say to begin with an ombré base. To create your ombré, paint each side of your nail a different color and use a damp sponge to blur them in the center. Once dry, use a fine-lining nail brush or French manicure nail stickers to section off the tip and reverse the fade in the same fashion. Don't forget to finish with a top coat.

Now that you know how to create an illusion French manicure, it's time to get inspired. Ahead, find 15 ways to experiment with the popular nail look.