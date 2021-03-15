The Best Platforms to Stream Free Workouts Anytime, Anywhere

Getting awesome results from your workouts doesn’t have to involve the hefty cost of a personal trainer, or even the smaller cost of a gym, recreation center, or fitness studio classes. Thanks to the internet, streaming services, and phone apps, there is far more free content available than there will ever be time to try it all. From beginner yoga workouts to intense, muscle building HIIT sessions, we have a roundup of all the best platforms and instructors to stream free workouts anytime, anywhere.

Note that these are completely free options, not paid platforms that offer free trials. Numerous paid subscription-based platforms, such as Peloton, often offer free trails, and can be great options for the short term. For our purposes here, we’ve selected only platforms that offer free content indefinitely, with no need to ever pay.