Free People's 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Capsule Collection Features Outfits Worn on the Show

If you haven't hopped on the Prime Video-original Daisy Jones & the Six series yet, you're missing a whole world of '70s boho beauty and fashion inspo. The limited musical-drama series is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid's book of the same name which follows the rising success and inevitable downfall of a '70s rock band loosely based on Fleetwood Mac.

Although the tale is riveting, people can't get enough of the glamorous costumes that the stars wear on the show. If you've been a fan of the frilly fabrics and shifty sequin dresses worn on screen, you'll be glad to know that on March 13, you can shop the Free People x Daisy Jones & the Six capsule collection, inspired by the '70s Los Angeles culture and the outfits worn on set.



The Collab

For the creative minds of decades past, the '70s were all about dressing boho, which explains why mega-brand Free People was tapped to create some of the costumes on set. "I immediately thought of Free People when I started the show," Says Denise Wingate, Costume Designer for Daisy Jones & the Six. "I knew there would be great styles I could incorporate that would have the exact flavor and feel I needed for the period. I've been a fan of the brand for so long, so this all seemed like the absolute best fit."



Free People

The Collection

In both real life and on the show, '70s fashion was ripe with slouchy-yet-snatched silhouettes and featured staple components such as flowing sleeves and cowl necks juxtaposed with mini shorts or belts to cinch the waist. The capsule collection is inspired by Los Angeles fashion in the 1970s and features Free People pieces worn on the show by stars like Suki Waterhouse, Camila Morrone, and Riley Keough. (Dressing like your favorite character has truly never been easier.) The capsule collection will include garments like dresses, bottoms, and statement outerwear modeled by Keough, who is set to star in the campaign.



You can shop your favorites from Daisy Jones & the Six on freepeople.com starting March 13.