Free People's New Ski Line Made Me A Better Skier

While I learned to ski as a little girl, I now rarely get the opportunity to do so. Living in New York with no car, the ease of getting to a mountain regularly takes effort that I usually don’t prioritize during the coldest, and to be honest, the laziest months of my year. But, whenever I do get the opportunity to head to the slopes, I take it.

While my first concern is which mountain, dates, etc., my second thought is always what I am wearing (as any seasoned fashion editor would wonder). After years and years of testing cold-weather gear, I have become somewhat of an expert. I have an equally discerning taste of what to look for technically as I do for fashionable pieces. I want to be warm and stylish coming down the mountain. So when I saw Free People’s athletic line, FP Movement, was launching a new ski line, I was excited to try it for my trip out to Colorado.

What We Like

A chic ski line that will make you want to be out in the cold.

Fun color choices and prints that keep with the aesthetic of the brand.

Functional pieces that will keep you warm and safe while on the slopes.

What We Don't Like

Sizing can be a little off since some of the fit is similar to the oversized cut of Free People. If you can't try in-store, order a few sizes.

The line doesn't offer black or dark-colored base layers, an option I would've liked.

Bottom Line

The ski line expands FP Movement as not only a destination for your yoga, workout, and hiking gear but all fitness activities.

Why I Love

The line has the same captivating look as the entire Free People line. Part bohemian with that vibe of a girl whose style is effortless. Plus, it's functional. Many ski and snowboard brands, such as Burton, Columbia, and Roxy, make pieces that look good and are warm, but it's rare for a fashion label to produce such technical pieces. Color me impressed. If I wasn't already a skier, this line would make me want to book some lessons.



About FP Movement

Free People launched its athleisure and athletic label, FP Movement, back in 2012. The line is more of a wellness destination, selling activewear along with fitness accessories such as Bala ankle weights, boxing gloves, crystal elixir water bottles, as well as wellness products including natural deodorant and Goli Apple Cider Vinegar gummies. Their activewear is not only comfortable and functional but flattering. They offer matching sets of high-waisted leggings ($78) and long-line sports bras ($48) that not only come in a ton of colors but hug your figure without being tight. Sustainability is also a priority, with many pieces offered in a soft eco-friendly fabric. Not only have they have had some viral moments with their running shorts ($30) on TikTok, but the brand also has a celebrity following, with Hillary Duff, Brie Larson, Selena Gomez, and Addison Rae all being fans of the brand.

About the Ski Line

The launch of a ski line is Free People's first in-house ski collection (they sell items from other brands as well). The pieces keep with the studio-to-the-street vibe of the FP Movement; only this line is a chairlift to the chalet. The star of the collection is the All Prepped Ski Suit ($548). Nothing says snow bunny quite like a snow-ready jumpsuit. With a sea of black clothes in my wardrobe, I obviously gravitated towards the dark shade, but then I thought, why not try something new ?

I was surprised by how much I loved the all-white look. It felt very 1970s alpine chic. Zipping up the jumpsuit, I noticed right away that the fit was excellent. So much so that I immediately sent a selfie to my sister and best friend with excitement. The elastic waist was flattering, and I love the neon pink zippers. The hood was also a nice feature, and it became especially helpful when the mountain got windy later in the day. I also tried the base layer leggings ($68) and the long sleeve base layer top ($98). The combo was perfect for the chilly temps. The only parts of me that got cold the entire day on the slopes were my toes and fingers. Fewer layers means less bulkiness and more flexibility on and off the mountain. When we went from the slopes to the bar for a celebratory Bloody Mary, I zipped down the top to expose my base layers and cool off a bit.

I was visiting Telluride, so I stopped by the FP Movement Pop Up to check out the full assortment. The rest of the pieces are standouts as well. The Bunny Slope Puffer ($328) has fun patterns and an oversized shape that feels fresh and modern, something you typically don't see while hitting the slopes. It also seemed like a jacket you could wear while not skiing, like walking around in New York City. The line also has matching ski pants ($298) if you want a full look. If you are not lucky enough to visit Telluride this season, the entire collection is offered on the website.

Things I Didn't Like

Free People’s sizing has always been difficult for me, mainly with their oversized pieces. I am generally a medium, but I own extra small and large clothing from the brand, and there have been times when a large is too tight on me. It doesn't stop me from shopping, but it encourages me to order a range of sizes to get the right fit. I also prefer a more streamlined silhouette, hence why I loved the jumpsuit, so the fit of the ski jacket wasn't for me but looked amazing on my friend. I didn't get the chance to try the All Prepped Up Jacket ($428) but, with its cinched waist, looked more my speed. I was happy to see the full line has something for everyone.

Final Verdict

Overall I was really impressed by the line. I have already recommended it to friends who needed some new gear. I felt really good in the pieces, and warm, which allowed me to focus on my skiing and improve my form. It might seem silly to care so much about what you wear, but feeling your best gives you confidence, which can prevent injuries. Plus, it also makes for some killer photos.

Similar Products

The brand has other winter staples throughout the brand. The Pippa Packable Puffer ($198) is a top-rated style for on and off the mountain. Other pieces such as their Hit The Slopes Colorblock Jacket ($148) are great for pre-slope and après-ski, as are the furry overalls or Slopettes ($178). They also offer great accessories, including cute waffle beanies ($20) and ear warmers ($20). And for winter refreshes for non-slope life, try an oversized cashmere tunic ($228) or a school-boy cardigan ($198).

