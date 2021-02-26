Freck Beauty is Officially Launching in Sephora [Exclusive]

Trips to Sephora (or Sephora.com) will never not bring us extreme amounts of joy and the thrill of seeing our Beauty Insider points rack up is a thrill that's unrivaled. Today, there's a new brand that you can add to your cart on your next Sephora run: Freck Beauty, the brand that bottled up faux freckles with the first-ever freckle cosmetic.

Freck Beauty Freck XL $28 Shop

By March 2, you’ll be able to shop select products from Freck Beauty on Sephora’s website and by April 9 you can grab Freck in Sephora stores. We reached out to brand founder Remi to discuss how the brand grew from a single product, Freck OG, to the burgeoning beauty brand it is today.

"Our partnership with Sephora is a real 'pinch-me' moment!" Remi tells Byrdie exclusively. "We've come so far since I first had my wild idea for a freckle cosmetic years ago. I'm so proud of the dynamic brand our team has built, and so grateful for our Freck community who shares our attitude about challenging what 'beauty' can look like. I'm especially excited to be sitting next to such inspiring companies in the Clean at Sephora section. These are brands I've been following and admiring since day one, and I couldn't be happier to be in their ranks!"

The idea to bottle up the faux freckle look was born out of her love of freckles. "I don't remember a time in my life that I wouldn't have given anything for a freckled face, and since I grew up in cloudy Seattle, I wasn't about to develop them naturally," she explains. She went to school for branding and marketing and started a career as an interior designer but she always had the idea of Freck Beauty in the back of her mind.

"Even though on paper, it probably wasn’t the best time to launch a faux freckle product. Full coverage foundation and facial lasers to remove and hide freckles were having a moment, so the idea for Freck OG wasn’t exactly 'on trend' by industry standards." She says, "After a pretty rocky start and a lot of ups and downs, I launched Freck Beauty in 2017 with our hero product, FRECK OG – the world’s first freckle cosmetic."

I’ve always wanted Freck Beauty to be your go-to for all things beauty.

"I’ve always wanted Freck Beauty to be your go-to for all things beauty: from blue flame eyeliner to moisturizer-and-go," she says. Remi teamed up with Des Wilson, now the company’s COO, to evolve "from being perceived as just a 'freckle' company into a 360 beauty brand."

Since launching in 2017, the brand has expanded to include skincare and more shelf-worthy beauty products. Soon you'll be able to grab select products from the brand's Cactus Collection in Sephora; a selection of skincare inspired by the brand's L.A. identity and the resilience of the cacti (we're fans of the glow-giving Cactus Water toner).

Freck Beauty Rich Bitch Moisturizer $32 Shop

"It’s a hearty, drought-resistant powerhouse that grows quickly enough to avoid species depletion, something we're always considering." Remi explains, "And when you think about cactus as a plant, it's everything we want for our skin: its ability to pull moisture in and store it for weeks or months at a time translates to how the ingredient works in skincare formulas." From the collection the Rich Bitch Cactus + Vitamin C Moisturizer ($32) and the Cactus Water Cleansing Lactic Acid Toner ($28) will be on Sephora shelves.

To perfect the freckled look, dot your Freck on and wait a few seconds for the color to develop, then tap across your cheeks with your fingers.

Along with the skincare selection, you can also add the CHEEKSLIME Lip + Cheek Tint ($18) to your cart. The multi-tasking tint has a jelly/slime-like texture that dries down to a matte formula perfect for layering over or under your faux freckles. Of course, you'll also be able to grab the Freck OG ($22), the new Freck Noir ($28) ideal for darker skin tones, and the supersized Freck XL ($28).

So, what's next for the brand? "Beyond celebrating this amazing milestone and partnership with Sephora, we’re excited to continue growing our Slime franchise—watch this space!" Remi says.

Freck Beauty will be available on Sephora.com on March 2 and in Sephora stores on April 9.