Fragrance Wardrobe: Ciara on the "Irresistible" Perfume She Wears on Date Night

Your perfume isn’t just how you smell—it’s how you feel. Usually, it's an accessory to how you present yourself to the world, but these days, it can serve as a source of comfort and nostalgia during days spent at home. In the upcoming weeks, we're sharing a new version of Fragrance Wardrobe, our series in collaboration with The Fragrance Foundation that highlights the rotating perfume “wardrobes” of tastemakers through key points in their life. In this new take, we'll be asking them to share their favorite scents through the lens of comfort and their at-home routine. Get to know them better via the scents they choose to wear during this uncertain time.

Ciara's mark in the R&B world is unrivaled, and now, she's extending her influence even further with the launch of her new fragrance R&C The Fragrance Duo. Dreamed up with her husband, NFL footballer and Superbowl champion Russell Wilson, the dual-chambered fragrance features two juices intertwined, a symbolism of their love. Wilson's scent is a woodsy, bergamot-infused delight, while Ciara's blends red berries, freesia, into a musky vanilla base. A portion of proceeds from the dynamic duo's fragrance will benefit their Why Not You Foundation, helping students achieve their post-secondary education dreams. We have the chance to catch up with Ciara herself, who turns out to be a fragrance buff after our own hearts. She spilled the scents she's rotating between in her Fragrance Wardrobe, including the candle she fills her entire home with and the scent that gives her an instant confidence boost. Ahead, get to know Ciara through her Fragrance Wardrobe.

@ciara

How would you describe your fragrance style?

Classic, memorable, fresh, and romantic

What was the first fragrance you ever bought and why?

Ciara by Revlon because that's where my name came from. My dad bought that scent for my mother when she was pregnant with me.

Do you still wear fragrance even when you don't leave the house?

Yes! That's part of my fresh, feel-good vibes for the day!

Your WFH fragrance:

My "C" Fragrance from my Fragrance Duo scent I created with Russell. It works perfectly for day and night.

Your cozy sweatsuit fragrance:

Downy Clean Breeze Fabric Softener Sheets. Cozy and fresh!

Your "power suit" fragrance and why:

Rose musk. I just love the smell of it. It makes me feel really good, and it gives me confidence.

Ciara

Your date night fragrance and why:

R&C Fragrance. It has a sexy, signature, irresistible smell that your lover will remember.

The fragrance that brings you comfort:

The smell of fresh flowers.

The fragrance you spritz to bring back good memories:

I love when my husband sprays his cologne, [Le Labo] Santal 33. It reminds me of all the good times we've had together.

The candle you're currently burning right now:

My home is full of Anthropologie Capri Blue Colossal Mercury candles. They light up the house beautifully and give it a fresh smell throughout.

What you smell when you want to unwind:

I've been putting eucalyptus mint oils in my diffuser lately!

The scent you'll associate with this time:

R&C Fragrance, because Russell and I created it out of love during one of the most trying times our world has ever experienced. Creating this product gave us pieces of happiness and joy throughout the difficult year.