Fragrance Wardrobe: Brianne Howey's Genius Trick for Turning Her Shower Into a Spa

Your perfume isn’t just how you smell—it’s how you feel. Usually, it's an accessory to how you present yourself to the world, but these days, it can serve as a source of comfort and nostalgia during days spent at home. In Fragrance Wardrobe, our series in collaboration with The Fragrance Foundation, we highlight the rotating perfume “wardrobes” of tastemakers through key points in their life. In this new take, we'll be asking them to share their favorite scents through the lens of comfort and their at-home routine. Get to know them better via the scents they choose to wear during this uncertain time.

In the new Netflix series Ginny & Georgia, Brianne Howey plays a dynamic thirty-year-old mother who just wants to put down roots and start a new life in New England with her teenage daughter, Georgia. Alas, life gets in the way and the past keeps creeping up as it tends to do, but it's the relationship between Ginny and her daughter that perseveres against all odds. Cue sigh. It's just the type of heartwarming, comforting TV fare we've been gravitating towards lately, and Howey, who's previously starred in Scream Queens and The Passage, plays the charming Ginny with such warmth that we wouldn't be surprised if she soon becomes a household name. As it turns out, Howey herself also happens to be quite a fragrance aficionado, and allowed us a peek into the scents that she holds dear. She describes her fragrance style as "clean, light and fresh" and makes a case for delicate scents that often end up the most flirtatious (agreed).

Ahead, she shares the scents she's been counting on to get her through this time (including the toner she swears by for a mid-day pick-me-up).

Brianna Howery

What was the first fragrance you ever bought?

Definitely Origins Ginger Essence. I grew up in a very au naturale household as far as beauty products go. I was always being told less is more. Origins was the perfect balance.

Do you still wear fragrance even when you don't leave the house?

Less fragrance and more body oil. I’ve been relying heavily on Osea Undaria Body Oil. It’s bursting with citrus aroma but light enough to layer with fragrances afterwards.

Your WFH fragrance:

Jo Malone Grapefruit Cologne. It’s the definition of classic and crisp. There's never a wrong time to wear it!

Your cozy sweatsuit fragrance:

I have a Fresh Rose Toner I love using all throughout the day—when I wake up, when I need a pick me up, or before yoga at home. It’s floral and feminine. It’s also my favorite to use for after lunch touch-ups on set before heading back to work—a quick spritz and I’m back in action.

Brianne Howey

The fragrance that brings you comfort:

Anything Aveda. It reminds me of my mom. Pure nostalgia. It smells like home.

The fragrance you spritz to bring back good memories:

I have a eucalyptus, wood smoke and leather scented shower spa mist I bought on vacation. Once the shower fills with steam and the fragrance has taken over, it completely transports me back. It's definitely something I have definitely appreciated more than ever this last year!

The candle you're currently burning right now:

My Rose Geranium Diptyque candle. It’s always burning. It’s clean and not too sweet. I’d take it over a bouquet any day. It brings the blooming nature notes indoors.

What you smell when you want to unwind:

I’ve been using more and more essential oils. Tea tree and peppermint remind me to breath if I’m feeling overwhelmed and my body naturally relaxes. I love using fragrances as a sense memory trick—giving my body the gentle reminder it needs sometimes to switch gears and relax, wake up or work out.

The scent you'll associate with this time:

Lavender. This past year was the first time I went full-blown Etsy and dried out the buds from our lavender bush and made lavender pouches. They hold their fragrance for so long and are nice to tuck away in drawers and closets. On a practical note… hand sanitizer. So much hand sanitizer.

Ginny & Georgia is available for streaming on Netflix now.