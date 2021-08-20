Fourth Ray Beauty: Brand Review and Best Products

Establishing an effective skincare line that manages to stay in an affordable price range is no easy feat. Add in only vegan ingredients and it's a whole nother ball game.
So when we heard about Fourth Ray Beauty, we instantly wanted to know everything. Founded in 2018 by SEED Beauty (a.k.a. the brand behind favorites like ColourPop Cosmetics and SOL Body), Fourth Ray Beauty intends to create products that today's consumer can stand behind. "We are dedicated to offering exceptionally high-quality and effective skincare, all at an affordable price, so everyone can start their makeup routines with the best skin possible," explains Kalynne Coleman, senior manager, affiliate and publishing marketing, at Fourth Ray Beauty.
Fourth Ray Beauty
Founded: By Laura Nelson, in 2018
Based In: Los Angeles
Pricing: $8–$54
Best Known For: Creating high-quality skincare with vegan and cruelty-free ingredients at an affordable price
Most Popular Products: Strawberry Lip Mask, Papaya Face Milk, and The Daily Eye Cream
Fun Fact: The meaning behind the name of the brand represents the fourth ray of the seven within a rainbow, which is all about harmony, purity, wholeness, and integration.
And a lot of that mission comes from seeing what people truly want in a skincare brand. "Inspired by today's consumer, we are committed to creating progressive formulas that are 100% cruelty-free, vegan, and made with the latest on-trend performance ingredients and botanicals," says Coleman. This also means ensuring all of the brand's products are free from gluten, parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances, too.
Fourth Ray Beauty also prides itself on putting their customers in control of precisely what they put on their face. "The brand has developed a full glossary of ingredients for users to explore and learn about the products they are using (found here)," says Coleman. "Skincare should be fun and inspirational, just like the individuals using Fourth Ray Beauty."
With all the unknowns associated with skincare, the brand wants to take a step toward showing you that it doesn't have to be complicated to be effective. Just as we prioritize watching what we put into our body, we also need to take note of what we put on our face. "Your skin is like a sponge," explains Coleman. "It absorbs everything that you put on it—the good and the bad, which is why we only want the good stuff."
But that's not all. Fourth Ray Beauty also wants to ensure that efficacious skincare is available to all—which is the main reason behind its accessible price. "We believe in not only making your skincare routine more effective but also making it a daily experience you look forward to," mentions Coleman. "All at an affordable price available to everyone. "
Below, the best skincare products from Fourth Ray Beauty that you—and your skin—will adore.
Strawberry Lip Mask
Just one application of this strawberry-infused lip mask will leave you with the softest pout ever. Formulated with a blend of strawberry seed oil, shea butter, and vitamin E, it'll eliminate dryness and keep lips super hydrated. Apply to your lips in the evening and leave on overnight for the best results.
Papaya Face Milk
If your skin is in dire need of a moisture boost, you'll adore this face milk. Formulated with papaya enzymes, papaya oil, and white tea, it'll both replenish and condition your skin to help it feel as good as new. For best results, the brand recommends warming 2–3 drops in your palms and gently pressing into the skin. Apply it both morning and night, right after serum application.
The Daily Eye Cream
Looking to add some hydration to the delicate area underneath your eyes? Opt for this moisturizing eye cream. Powered by plant-derived squalene, shea butter, and lychee fruit, it'll replenish moisture in the sensitive under-eye area without causing any irritation. To apply, gently massage into the skin around your eye area using your ring finger, both morning and night. Plus, it wears flawlessly alone or under makeup.
Rainfall 2% Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Adding this hyaluronic acid to your routine can be a game changer if your skin is experiencing some intense dryness. While instantly drenching your skin with hydration, it'll also work to replenish, refresh, and plump up skin, too. And application is simple—all you need to do is apply 2–3 drops into your palms and press gently into freshly cleansed skin in the a.m. and p.m.
BFD Cleansing Oil
Makeup removal can be quite the hassle if you don't have the right products by your side, which is where this cleansing oil comes in. It'll effortlessly break down makeup and remove all traces of dirt and pollution without leaving any residue whatsoever. The best part? You won't have to stress about it leaving your skin super dry like makeup wipes or other harsh cleansers. Created with camellia, juniper berry, and meadowfoam seed oil, it'll also provide skin with some nutrient-rich antioxidants.
Bright Future Vitamin C Tonic
This tonic will leave your skin glowing, soft, and healthy-looking, thanks to its gentle formula that tones while clarifying and exfoliating. Built with an antioxidant-rich formula, it works to combat dullness and brighten while evening out skin tone. Better yet, it'll also eliminate unwanted skin texture, thanks to glycolic acid.
Thirst Aid Priming Moisturizer
Before you apply your makeup, consider applying this hydrating priming moisturizer to prep your skin. With hyaluronic acid, cucumber water, and lingonberry, the formula locks in moisture and helps skin defend against blue light rays. Wear it alone or underneath makeup for an added boost of hydration.
Chill Sesh Hydrating Eye Masks
Eye masks make the perfect morning addition—if you want to pretend you slept eight hours last night. This one—with cannabis sativa seed oil—helps to keep stressed and irritated skin calm by visibly reducing redness and other skin irritants. All you have to do is apply them in the morning while you sip your morning cup of coffee.
Lavender Body Milk
Whether you're looking to unwind after your shower or practice a bit of self-care, a body milk is top priority. This one is scented with soothing lavender to help calm both your mind and body from everyday stressors. Shake well before use and apply asap after you shower to lock in moisture and keep skin soft.
Kiss & Tell Lip Patch Mask
Aiming to give your lips a little love? Use this lip mask. Thanks to peach extract, coconut water, and hyaluronic acid, it'll deliver a burst of hydration and nourishment to keep your pout as perfect as can be. Throw it on when you're experiencing dryness or whenever you feel that your lips need it.