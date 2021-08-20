Fourth Ray Beauty: Brand Review and Best Products

Establishing an effective skincare line that manages to stay in an affordable price range is no easy feat. Add in only vegan ingredients and it's a whole nother ball game.

So when we heard about Fourth Ray Beauty, we instantly wanted to know everything. Founded in 2018 by SEED Beauty (a.k.a. the brand behind favorites like ColourPop Cosmetics and SOL Body), Fourth Ray Beauty intends to create products that today's consumer can stand behind. "We are dedicated to offering exceptionally high-quality and effective skincare, all at an affordable price, so everyone can start their makeup routines with the best skin possible," explains Kalynne Coleman, senior manager, affiliate and publishing marketing, at Fourth Ray Beauty.

Fourth Ray Beauty Founded: By Laura Nelson, in 2018 Based In: Los Angeles Pricing: $8–$54 Best Known For: Creating high-quality skincare with vegan and cruelty-free ingredients at an affordable price Most Popular Products: Strawberry Lip Mask, Papaya Face Milk, and The Daily Eye Cream Fun Fact: The meaning behind the name of the brand represents the fourth ray of the seven within a rainbow, which is all about harmony, purity, wholeness, and integration. Other Brands You'll Love: e.l.f Cosmetics, Pacifica, and The Ordinary

And a lot of that mission comes from seeing what people truly want in a skincare brand. "Inspired by today's consumer, we are committed to creating progressive formulas that are 100% cruelty-free, vegan, and made with the latest on-trend performance ingredients and botanicals," says Coleman. This also means ensuring all of the brand's products are free from gluten, parabens, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances, too.

Fourth Ray Beauty also prides itself on putting their customers in control of precisely what they put on their face. "The brand has developed a full glossary of ingredients for users to explore and learn about the products they are using (found here)," says Coleman. "Skincare should be fun and inspirational, just like the individuals using Fourth Ray Beauty."

With all the unknowns associated with skincare, the brand wants to take a step toward showing you that it doesn't have to be complicated to be effective. Just as we prioritize watching what we put into our body, we also need to take note of what we put on our face. "Your skin is like a sponge," explains Coleman. "It absorbs everything that you put on it—the good and the bad, which is why we only want the good stuff."

But that's not all. Fourth Ray Beauty also wants to ensure that efficacious skincare is available to all—which is the main reason behind its accessible price. "We believe in not only making your skincare routine more effective but also making it a daily experience you look forward to," mentions Coleman. "All at an affordable price available to everyone. "

Below, the best skincare products from Fourth Ray Beauty that you—and your skin—will adore.