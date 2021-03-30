A Brand Review of FOREO—And Its Best Products

Any skincare aficionado worth their serum is invariably familiar with beauty brand FOREO. Perhaps most famous for the LUNA sonic-powered cleansing brush, FOREO has made a name for itself as a beauty technology leader with a lineup of innovative products that deliver spa-strength treatments at home.

With the advent of beauty tech, the standard skincare routine nowadays is only half-complete without a device of some kind, from exfoliating brush to LED therapy, and that’s where FOREO really got our attention. Rather than create products that imitate trends, every FOREO product aims to innovate.

FOREO represents the future of beauty, as their devices do what even the most advanced skincare products can’t, and with results that speak for themselves. Here's a deep dive into what FOREO is all about and how it's leading the way for beauty tech.

FOREO Founded: Philip Sedic, 2013 Based In: Originally founded in Sweden, FOREO now has offices all around the world. Pricing: $$$ (most products are $40 and above). Best Known For: Inventing high-tech tools that allow you to ramp up your routine with spa-level treatments in the comfort of home. Most Popular Product: LUNA Fun Fact: Aside from being a fan favorite of such A-lister beauty mavens as Kim Kardashian, Dove Cameron, Miley Cyrus, and Victoria Beckham, most FOREO products have more than one use, giving you the ultimate in versatility. Other Brands You'll Love: PMD, Laxcare.

FOREO’s pioneering product—the LUNA—came about when founder Philip Sedic set out to make a better cleansing brush for his wife, Ivana. The problem: nylon bristles, which are notorious for harboring dirt and bacteria, ultimately wreaking havoc on her skin. Thus, the LUNA was born. And from there, FOREO delved into more advanced beauty tech elements, from microcurrent facial firming treatments to LED light therapy to an eye massager, the magic of which has to be felt to be believed.

FOREO devices are more than just effective—they’re also statement pieces. Kind of like the Apple of the beauty world, the company’s keen eye for aesthetics results in a shelfie-worthy range of hues, from gentle pastels to bold pops of color. “Every product is created with functionality, style, and effectiveness in mind,” the FOREO rep told me. But most importantly, she explained that FOREO is a brand for everyone, with products available in a wide variety of functions, prices, concerns, and skin types.

At the end of the day, FOREO’s self-ascribed mission is to “brighten your life.” Whether you’re looking to add a little oomph to your daily routine or go the full nine yards, there’s a FOREO device ready to deliver.

Ahead, explore the whole range of FOREO products and see which ones we can’t live without.

FOREO LUNA 3 $199 Shop

Although it’s only been around since 2013, the FOREO LUNA has become the best-selling face cleansing brush in the world, and as an admitted skeptic at first, it didn’t take me long to discover why. The silicone touch points might feel super soft at first, but once that vibration kicks in, they really do a number on dead skin, dirt, and makeup. Compared to a typical circular facial cleansing brush, one thing I love about the LUNA is how its wide, curved surface area makes more contact with the skin, which feels like a mini-massage.

Speaking of massages, several LUNA products come with massage nubs on the back, which you can use with the FOREO app on your smartphone to give yourself an indulgent facial massage treatment. The LUNA is available in a few different versions and sizes, so it’s worth shopping around to see which fits your needs.

FOREO UFO 2 $279 Shop

Forget everything you know about masks—what they do, how to apply them, and how they feel—because, as the name suggests, the FOREO UFO really is something out of this world. At the risk of sounding like an advertisement, the UFO is literally five high-tech spa treatments in one little device: LED therapy, thermotherapy, cryotherapy, T-sonic pulsations, and the delivery of active ingredients into your skin. The best way to describe what it is would be to explain how it works.

First, you choose a sheet mask disc and affix it to the surface of the UFO device. Then scan the barcode on the mask with your phone in the FOREO app. As you rub the device across your skin, it vibrates, massages, heats up (or cools down, depending on the treatment), and lights up with red, blue, or green LED therapy, infusing the active ingredients of the mask into your skin.

It's great for any occasion day or night you really want to give your skin a treat.

FOREO BEAR $299 Shop

The FOREO BEAR is the brand’s foray into microcurrent therapy, designed to firm, tighten, and brighten skin by exercising the more than 65 muscles in your face and neck using microcurrent and T-sonic pulsations. If the idea of electrocuting your skin has you casting doubts, not to worry—the BEAR comes equipped with a patented anti-shock system that self-adjusts to your skin’s resistance, making it the most effective and safest microcurrent device in the world. Plus, it’s been cleared for safety by the FDA.

FOREO IRIS $139 Shop

One of my favorite parts of a facial is when the aesthetician massages around my eye area. The feeling of gentle force pushing along the top and bottom of my orbital bones makes my whole face feel fresh and relaxed, and that’s exactly what you get with the FOREO IRIS. Inspired by eye massages that use the finger tapping method, the IRIS employs both T-sonic technology and gentle massaging action that relieves strain and tension around the eye contour, helping to alleviate bags, puffiness, and signs of tiredness and aging. If you’re really in need of a treat, use the IRIS to massage in your eye cream or serum, and you’ll never look back.

FOREO ESPADA $149 Shop

If you’re acne-afflicted, think of the FOREO ESPADA as your lightsaber against blemishes big and small. This magic wand combines a powerful dose of 415 nm of blue LED light to penetrate deep into the skin and eliminate acne-causing bacteria at the source, plus T-sonic pulsations to help diffuse the blue light deeper into pores for increased efficacy. Whether you’re already battling a stubborn zit or feel one coming on, this clinically-proven treatment can kick your acne treatment regimen well beyond second gear.

FOREO ISSA $169 Shop

With its curvaceous lines and playful design, the FOREO ISSA is a sonic toothbrush that gives you plenty to smile about. Similar to the LUNA, the ultra-soft silicone bristles gently “hug” gums while effectively removing plaque, leaving your mouth feeling deliciously clean. The ISSA comes equipped with 16 adjustable speeds, so if it’s your first time using a sonic-powered toothbrush, you can start slow. Plus, it only requires one charge per year, so it’s ideal for those who frequently travel.

It’s worth mentioning that FOREO also offers a cool line of skincare products, but we’ll have to save those for another time.