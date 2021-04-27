10 At-Home Forearm Workouts That Will Level Up Your Routine

Ever worked on improving your forearm strength? If not, it may be time to toss in a few isolated exercises to pump up the forearm muscles. Why, you might ask? The forearms contain a group of muscles that have the potential to generate some serious grip strength and improve performance across other areas of your fitness routine. Not to mention, forearm strength enhances the muscles around the elbow joint. We dug deep into this topic to bring you everything you need to know about forearm workouts that you can do from the comfort of home.

Meet the Expert AJ Mason is a Studio SWEAT onDemand master trainer.

Jacy Cunningham is an Alo Moves trainer, motivational speaker, and founder of The Jacy Method.

What Are The Main Muscles Of The Forearm?

The forearms, which contain the radius and ulna bones, consist of multiple muscles working together to perform a variety of movements. “The main ones are responsible for flexing and extending our digits (fingers)—we call these flexors and extensors,” says Alo Moves trainer Jacy Cunningham. “Then there are muscles responsible for flexing our elbow, most notably the brachioradialis’, and lastly, the muscles responsible for turning our hand face up or face down,” referred to commonly as pronation and supination.

In terms of their inner workings, “there are four main muscles responsible for the execution of these movements,” outlines Studio SWEAT OnDemand Master Trainer AJ Mason. “These are the flexor carpi radialis and ulnaris, pronator teres, and palmaris longus.”

Why Is It Important To Exercise Them?

Whether we realize it or not, our forearms can tremendously impact our strength and performance inside and outside the gym. “It is important to work on your forearm strength as it’s integral to building strength across other muscles of the body,” says Cunningham. “If your forearms are weak, this will show in every lift or movement you perform as these muscles are the first to tire out.”

To put it another way, Mason describes the body as a ‘chain,’ with the weakest links usually our smaller muscle groups, but these smaller muscle groups are the most important part of the chain. “Have you ever attempted a heavy lifting session, pull-ups, or deadlifts and found your grip goes, making you miss out on the last max rep? Then maybe it’s time to work your forearms as stronger forearms equate to a stronger grip,” he explains.

In short, these smaller muscle groups support the bigger muscles in the chain of the body and allow us to work at our maximum for longer periods of time, specifically in strength-focused training. “Forearm strength can also help prevent injuries such as carpal tunnel syndrome, mobility injuries, and pain from repetitive motions like tennis elbow,” Mason adds.

10 Forearm Workouts To Do At Home, Straight From the Pros

Add a variety of these forearm-focused exercises to take your workout to the next level.