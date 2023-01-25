How to Use a Foot Scraper for Softer Heels, According to Derms

When it comes to the skin on our body, we can all pretty much agree on one thing: We want it to be as soft as possible. That's why body scrubs, lotions, creams, and butters fill the skincare aisles. But there's one spot that's extra tricky—our feet. "The skin on our palms and soles are the thickest (and become thicker) from repetitive trauma and pressure," explains Dr. Chris Tomassian, MD, board-certified dermatologist and founder of The Dermatology Collective in Glendora, CA. So how can you whip that tough skin into shape? Well, that's where foot scrapers come in.

"A foot scraper is an effective physical exfoliator. It removes stubborn calluses and dead skin buildup caused by being on our feet all day," says Dr. Jeannette Graf, board-certified dermatologist and Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. "I recommend finding one that can be used wet or dry so you can use it conveniently in the shower. I also recommend finding one made of antibacterial material, like a ceramic stone. Avoid extremely abrasive scrapers and don't overdo it to avoid trauma to the skin."

Dr. Tomassian recommends using a pumice stone instead of a foot scraper if you have sensitive skin. "The wet porous rock provides a gentle exfoliation," he explains. "However, if you have thick calluses, use a metal (steel) scraper. They are typically a bit more effective but harsher."

Wondering if there's a difference between a foot scraper and a foot file? They're basically the same thing. "Both are mechanical tools (electric/manual) that use coarse stone or metal to remove dead skin cells," Dr. Tomassian says.

Though it might be tempting, less is more when it comes to foot scraping. "I would not recommend using a foot scraper more than a couple of times per week maximum," Dr. Graf says. "While it's nice to exfoliate the dead skin for smoother feet, if you over-scrape the skin on the feet, it may create little injuries to the skin and result in irritation. If thick calluses are developing on the sides or base of the foot, you may need the attention of a podiatrist to evaluate if there is excessive pressure on certain parts of the feet. In certain cases where the weight is not distributed correctly on the feet, orthotics can be helpful to correct this imbalance."

Now that you know about foot scraping, follow these step-by-step tips to get your softest feet ever.