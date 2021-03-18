8 Foods to Eat Before Running

If you’ve ever gone for a run and felt like you couldn’t make it to your goal, you may not have fueled up properly before lacing up and setting off. What you eat before a run can help—or hurt—your exercise, and it can be tricky to know exactly what the right foods and macronutrients are that will lead to you being your fastest self with the most stamina.

To help us discern what foods will lead to our best running selves, we went to the experts: Jenna Stangland, MS, RDN, a performance engineer at Momentous, and Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, a nutrition and wellness expert and author of Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen. Read on to find out what they told us.

Meet the Expert Jenna Stangland, MS, RDN, is a performance engineer at Momentous.

Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, is a nutrition and wellness expert and author of Smoothies & Juices: Prevention Healing Kitchen.

Why Should You Eat Before a Run?

Let’s begin with why eating before a run is even important. “Running is a cardiovascular activity, so the heart is going to pump blood and oxygen throughout the body and into the muscles," explains Stangland. "That blood is carrying not only oxygen, but also energy in the form of glucose for the muscles to use. The body can pull glycogen that is stored in the liver and convert it to glucose, plus use glucose from foods. Eating the right foods before a run will provide that readily available glucose to the bloodstream, which then gets transmitted to the muscle. Once the blood is emptied of glucose and glycogen has been depleted from the liver, the muscle will start to fatigue and slow down since it is low on fuel/energy." Since fatigue is exactly what we’re trying to avoid, it makes perfect sense that foods that replenish our energy are an important choice.

When you think of foods that burn quickly in our bodies to give us energy, you likely think of carbohydrates, and you’d be right to guess that those are dietitians’ top macronutrient choice for eating before a run. "The main macro to have before a run is carbs," says Largeman-Roth. "This is especially important if you had an early or low-carb dinner (think BBQ or sushi) the night before a morning run. Many people may wake up and not feel hungry, so they don’t eat anything before heading out, but then they bonk in the middle of their run... you do need some fuel to burn while you’re running.” She also notes that “the key to fueling up before a run is to choose simple foods that are easy to digest.”