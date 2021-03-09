10 Foods That Are Proven Natural Aphrodisiacs, According to Nutritionists

01 of 10

Chocolate

In ancient Mesoamerica, the Maya and Aztecs believed cacao was food of the gods, and used it in rituals for its purported connection to blood rites. Montezuma, the Aztec emperor known as a great conqueror, used chocolate to "fuel his romantic trysts," according to a New York Times article. The article also notes that the Aztecs may have been the first on record to establish chocolate as an aphrodisiac, linking it with sexual power and enhanced libido.

These days, the science behind the claim comes mainly from a 2006 study published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, which looked to establish chocolate as an aphrodisiac. The results of the study, conducted on women in Northern Italy, confirmed a link between daily chocolate consumption and increased sexual desire. It's worth noting that other factors like age may have impacted these results. However, chocolate contains two chemicals that are involved in sexual arousal: the first is tryptophan, a building block of serotonin, known to enhance pleasure. The other is phenylethylamine, a stimulant related to amphetamine, which is released by the brain when people fall in love.

The natural chemical composition isn't the only arousal factor when it comes to chocolate. Candice Puthawala, founder of Beauty Bar Chocolate, says she created her line of sugar-free, dairy-free, keto and paleo chocolate with the added benefits of adaptogens, or super-herbs, known to balance hormones. But for Puthawala, the psychological allure of chocolate, which carries such a deep and sensual history, adds to its pleasure principle. "I find that taking a moment to unwrap rich, wholesome, dark chocolate is a way to enjoy the beauty in life," she says. "My favorite way to consume is taking a square of chocolate and enjoying it with my eyes closed while taking deep breaths in and out."