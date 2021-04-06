21 Foods and Drinks to Replenish Your Electrolytes

If you’ve ever gotten a stitch in your side while running or a leg cramp on a bike ride, an electrolyte imbalance may be to blame. Electrolytes are minerals that, when combined with fluids like water, spark electrical impulses in your body. These impulses help fuel your body’s cells to keep you functioning. They’re a normal part of a healthy diet—the major electrolytes are sodium, chloride, potassium, magnesium, and calcium. A good balance of each supports healthy muscles, brain function, hydration, blood flow, and more.

But you can develop an imbalance of electrolytes—particularly sodium—when you sweat during exercise. You can also deplete these minerals from losing body fluids while you’re sick. And you’ll feel it: An electrolyte imbalance can cause muscle cramps, fatigue, headaches, dizziness, or a pounding heartbeat, say nutritionists Julie Burns, MS, RDN, LDN, CCN, and Alexandria Cotie, RD, LDN.

“Electrolytes are the electrical spark that literally moves you. But as you become dehydrated during a workout, your blood becomes thicker as it loses water, your temperature starts to rise because there's not enough fluid to produce sweat to cool you, and your heart starts to beat heavily in an effort to keep up,” says Cotie. “At this point, your muscles aren't showing up.”

Luckily you can use foods and drinks to recharge, help your muscles stay active, and potentially even improve your performance. If you’re an endurance athlete, do hours-long workouts, exercise in the heat, or sweat a lot, you may need to replenish electrolytes more often than a recreational exerciser, says nutritionist Monique Ryan, MS, RDN, LDN.

Building a healthy balance of electrolytes starts outside of the gym. “Just as it's important to fill your car's gas tank before hitting the road, it's as important to get ahead of your hydration and electrolyte status before heading into a workout,” says Cotie. Read on to browse the foods and drinks the nutritionists recommend to keep your electrolytes in balance.