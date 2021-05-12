10 Foods Filled With Folate (and Why That's a Great Thing)

If you're pregnant or trying to conceive, chances are you're familiar with folate, an important vitamin for red blood cell development. But, eating a diet rich in folate has many other benefits, and can contribute to overall health and wellness. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), folate deficiency is linked to many conditions, including autism spectrum disorder, spina bifida, cancer, and cardiovascular disease.

Nutritionist Lisa Richards, CNC, says, "Folate is a vital nutrient that plays a role in cell health and DNA production in the body. Homocysteine [an amino acid] tends to rise in the absence of adequate folate in the body, which can lead to an increase in heart disease," she explains. "Folate can help mitigate the signs and symptoms of cellular health, ranging from aging skin to chronic disease."

Also known as vitamin B9, folate is found in vegetables, legumes, and fruit. According to celebrity chef and nutritionist Serena Poon, CN, CHC, CHN, "folate is more bioavailable than folic acid," which is the synthetic form of vitamin B9 found in supplements and fortified foods. Poon points to an NIH study that indicates it's much more difficult for your body to convert folic acid into an active form of vitamin B9 than if you consume foods rich in folate. So although doctors may recommend certain populations to take a folic acid supplement (more on that later), the most ideal way to get your B9 is by eating foods rich in the source. "Eating a diet that is rich in folate is preferred to folic acid," explains Poon, "unless you are in a sensitive population and you are recommended a folic acid supplement by your healthcare provider." Additionally, it's best to consume folate-rich foods raw or steamed to preserve their nutrients. "Boiling folate-rich vegetables in water can significantly decrease the folate content by up to 49 percent," says Poon. "Opt for raw or steamed vegetables instead. Folate can also be lost during the canning process. Try to eat these foods as close to nature as possible."

Some populations, including pregnant women, should take folic acid supplements to ensure their daily folate intake. The NIH outlines folate recommendations for pregnant women in order to prevent birth defects like spina bifida and to encourage healthy fetal development. Additionally, according to Poon, "people who have celiac or IBD might have difficulties absorbing enough folate." She adds that people with MTHFR polymorphism (a genetic condition) have "difficulties converting folate into its active form and may need special supplementation of 5-methyl-THF, an active form of folic acid." And finally, according to Poon, "people with alcohol disorders are at risk for folate deficiencies partially because alcohol hinders folate absorption."

According to Richards, "Those following a plant-based diet will also want to focus on folate as they may be lacking due to low or no intake of animal sources." But, she says, "it is easy to consume folate with a plant-based diet. People just need to be cognizant of it."

In order to reap the benefits of a diet rich in folate, be sure to fill your pantry with the following foods recommended by our experts. Ahead, check out 10 foods filled with folate.