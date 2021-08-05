Whether it's with their shoes, clothing, or hair, people love looking to the past for style cues for the future. One of the latest styles to regain popularity is the flow haircut, a cousin of the oh-so-chic mullet that used to grace the heads of hockey players in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

This style works best with medium- to longer-length hair and can be done with straight or curly hair, although it may take some time to get the desired look if your hair is on the shorter side. While the look is decidedly carefree, it will take some dedication to get there initially, as you may need to grow your hair out for months before you get the desired length for the flow.

After you’ve grown your hair out, head to the barbershop and ask for a flow cut. Your barber should know what to do from there, but don’t be afraid to bring a photo for reference.

While the actual styling may be easy, the upkeep is a bit trickier. Those long locks will call for a lot of shampoo and conditioner to continue looking good, along with a lot of brushing afterward. When brushing, stick to brushing the hair to one side.

You’ll also need to keep it in check occasionally if you want to maintain the overall look. After a couple of months, you’ll notice that your hair in the front and sides may get a bit unruly—have your barber give the sides a short trim to help clean things up. If your hair has already gotten a bit out of control and you find yourself having a bad hair day with this cut, the good news is that the style looks great under a ball cap, which adds to the laid-back look.

The best way to get started on this style? Just give it some time. In the meantime, take a look at these 15 examples to see if the flow is worth the wait.