Florence Pugh Wore a Waterfall Ponytail and Punk Princess Gown to the 2023 Oscars

Don't worry, darling, it's couture! Florence Pugh brought the drama to the the 2023 Oscars red carpet in a Valentino Couture gown and Tiffany jewels, but her intricate layered gown-over-shorts look wasn't the only genius fusion going on. The actor wore her hair in a swirly, retro-inspired ponytail that fused with her bangs in the most fabulous optical illusion.

Getty Images

Pugh described her look to E! red carpet host Laverne Cox as "a bit romantic, a bit punk," and she hit the nail on the head with that combination from head to toe. We'd be remiss not to start with the gown, which basically came straight off the runway and onto Pugh's body. It featured a strapless neckline and billowing cape-like train with an open front, under which Pugh wore a pair of high-waisted black short shorts and skyscraper black platform shoes. The actor accessorized with a stunning snakey silver and diamond Tiffany necklace and pink gemstone drop earrings, also from the iconic jeweler.

Makeup artist Alex Babsky, who frequently works with Pugh and also did her 2019 Oscars makeup, used Valentino Beauty products to shape the star's look, choosing warm pink tones that matched her drop earrings. He carried the pink color palette through on Pugh's lids, cheeks and lips, using a pretty rose shade for a monochromatic effect.

Getty Images

The true centerpiece of Pugh's beauty look, though, was the ponytail, courtesy stylist Peter Lux. Her hair was slicked tightly back and pulled into a super high pony right at the top of her head, then twisted and swirled to seamlessly connect to her '50s-style choppy baby bangs. A small black velvet bow added a sweet, retro touch, just like the short shorts and platforms.



Pugh never disappoints on the red carpet and always brings the edge and elegance—which is exactly why she's become one of our red carpet superstars.