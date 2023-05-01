Florence Pugh Debuted a Fresh Buzzcut at the Met Gala

If you blinked, you just might have missed it. Florence Pugh arrived at the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the 2023 Met Gala wearing a flowing white Valentino gown with a toppling black feather-trimmed headpiece. While many were distracted by the long black bow on her dress or the height of the headpiece, keener eyes were able to spot the most dramatic detail of Pugh's looks: Her fresh buzzcut.

The actor has become known for her statement-making hairstyles on the red carpet. She showed off a perfectly styled waterfall ponytail and geometric bangs at the 2023 Oscars and a spikey halo bun at the 2023 BAFTAs. Just last week she revealed a flipped blonde bob inspired by Michelle Pfeiffer's character in Scarface.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

It's unclear if the dramatic new cut is for an upcoming role or not, but it's easy to draw a connection to Natalie Portman's shaved head in V For Vendetta. Like Portman, Pugh has always been willing to go the extra mile for a film project. For 2023's A Good Person, Pugh decided to cut her own hair in the film instead of using a wig.

"Everyone was really anxious that it was the only take we'd have, but I found it really liberating," Pugh told USA Today. "If anything, it was like the final key to unlocking this character. It took vanity out the window."

This time around, her new look was courtesy of her usual hairstylist, Peter Lux, who showed off the fresh buzz on his Instagram before she walked the carpet. Of all of Pugh's dramatic hair moments, this is probably the biggest one—thought she'll probably find a way to prove us wrong.