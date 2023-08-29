Flippy, Braided Bobs Are a Fresh Take on the Classic '90s Style

Bobs remain to be the haircut of the year. We've seen countless variations come to light, from French bobs to bubble bobs. However, the trend also works for protective styles. While braided bobs are nothing new—becoming a popular look in the '90s—flippy braided bobs are the latest iteration to take center stage. The playful look is nothing short of innovative, eye-catching, and versatile. Ahead, hairstylists Yetty Bames and Davina Morris explain everything you need to know about flippy braided bobs.

Meet the Expert Yetty Bames is a hairstylist at Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger.

Davina Morris is a hairstylist and a Cantu UK Ambassador.

What Is a Flippy Braided Bob?

"Flippy braided bobs are braids that are symmetrically flipped up at the ends," Bames explains. Morris adds that this look can be achieved on wigs or natural hair with added extensions.

We recently spotted the trend on Naked Beauty podcast host Brooke Devard Ozaydinli. "As I planned my trip to Tokyo, I knew I wanted braids, and then it occurred to me that I could do a short, braided bob and get that same effect," she tells Byrdie. Devard visited Los Angeles-based hairstylist Erinn Courtney to bring this look to life, showing her inspiration photos of women in East Africa. "I'm in awe of my stylist because I gave her a photo of a young girl in Ethiopia as an obscure reference, and she translated the vision perfectly. I added cornrows on top for some dimension, and I love how it turned out."

How to Achieve a Flippy Braided Bob

Before braiding your hair, you'll need to ensure it is freshly washed. From there, part your hair into small, medium, or large sections, depending on your desired braid size. Bames and Morris recommend adding a lightweight braid or edge control to the root and shaft of each braid to ensure that the parts are neat. "My favorite braiding gel is the Cantu Protective Styles Braiding and Twisting Gel ($8)," Morris says. "It's buildable, leaves no residue, great for creating perfect partings, and allows you to braid with ease."

To achieve the braids, loop two even pieces of hair extension together to create three equal parts, wrap the extension within the natural hair, and begin to plait the hair until the desired length is achieved. Devard Ozaydinli's stylist used relaxed natural extensions from True and Pure Texture as the braiding hair. "I used human hair so that I could flat iron it and flip the ends up for a bit of 90's flair," Devard Ozaydinli adds.

Once your hair is braided, there are a few ways to achieve the flipped look. As Devard Ozaydinli mentioned, you can simply flat-iron the ends to achieve a flipped look. However, Bames also suggests evenly sectioning the braids and placing rollers at the ends to create a unified flip. "When the flip has been created, the braids can be trimmed if necessary for evenness," she adds. "Alternatively, they can also be burned at the ends and rolled to create the flip."

How to Style and Maintain a Flippy Braided Bob

While a bob is a shorter haircut, don't fret about how to style it. It looks great as is, but you can also play around with ponytails or buns, depending on the length. "Bobs that are cut slightly longer—sitting just below the chin and halfway down the neck—can be put back into a low ponytail," Morris says.

For a finishing touch, you can also get creative with your edges. To maintain her flippy braided bob, DeVard Ozaydinli slicks down her edges with the BREAD Hair Gel ($26) and Pattern Edge Control Tool ($12).

To ensure your braided bob lasts a while, Bames recommends wearing a silk or satin bonnet at night to avoid frizziness. "You can also use scalp oils and cleansers to keep your scalp moisturized and clean while the hair is braided," she adds. Morris specifically recommends the Cantu Protective Styles Set & Refresh Foam ($8) and Daily Drops ($8).

