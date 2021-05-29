12 Flexibility-Improving Moves to Add to Your Workout ASAP

Remember being a little kid and practicing gymnastics? In retrospect, it seemed like most of us could do cartwheels, handstands, and even splits. Unfortunately, with age comes a steady decline in flexibility, and those limber days are long gone for most people. What many of us tend to forget is that flexibility is, well, flexible. We may have less of it than we used to—and chances are, you're a good bit less flexible than you were in childhood—but we can also work on improving it, often leading to shocking results.

If you've wanted to return your flexibility to the days of yore, you're in luck. It's possible to become more flexible again, especially if you focus on stretching enough. We asked trainers Hailey Andrew and Jessa Olson to help us round up a full dozen workout moves, from stretches to rotations to lunges, to help you increase your flexibility.

Meet the Expert Hailey Andrew is a mind.body.burn trainer and a physical therapist assistant.

Jessa Olson is an ACE-certified personal trainer and a group fitness instructor.





Safety and Precautions

These moves are based on the fine balance of knowing when to say when. Stretching and flexibility moves are generally safe for people without injuries, but only you can tell when to push and when to relax when it comes to your flexibility. We encourage you to start gently and slowly with these moves, and to take extra care with any places where you feel especially tight. Andrew says that "prior to exercise, the best way to increase your mobility is to perform dynamic stretches in order to stimulate your tendinous and muscle reflexes that aid in proprioception (recognition of where your body is in space). This prevents injury by increasing flexibility for your upper and lower body and gets your heart pumping blood."