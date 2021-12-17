Kickstart Your Style with These 20 Pairs of Flared Pants

Flared pants aren’t as intimidating as they seem. Trust me: There are mini flares; there are kick flares and wide legs and sailor pants. While some bell bottom styles scream '70s, others just feel like a cool update to pants. And as far as Y2K trends go, a flared jean is practically a walk in the park compared to sequin newsboy caps or layered camisoles. The proverbial death of skinny jeans has paved the way for pants of all cuts to make their way into the zeitgeist, and we're loving the options.

If you’re still hesitant to embrace the flared pants style, consider these arguments. First, they’re comfortable. A lot depends on the material, of course, but there’s something easy about at least half of a wide leg. Second, they make an outfit. They’re that secret ingredient that upgrades a tired sweater into a dinner ensemble. Third, they create a standout silhouette. Flares naturally elongate legs, whether worn with boots or sneakers. You can kick it up a notch with capital “f” Flares and go for something skin-tight in the thigh, or you can simply imagine your favorite sweatpants with a slightly larger leg and a little more personality.

Read on for some of our favorite interpretations of the flared pants trend.

Batsheva Pink Jacquard Ruffle Pant $200 $100 Shop

Starting things off on a specific note, these Batsheva flared pants are an outfit in themselves. Pair them with a bodysuit for everyday, or wear a matching shade of pink for a monochromatic approach.



Monika the Label Harry Floral Flared Trousers $211 Shop

Appropriately named after a man who never shies away from flared pants, this pair feels ultra cool worn with the matching vest. For weekend market runs or casual dinners out, try opting for a cozy, oversized sweater in black.

Simon Miller Fine Rib Saturn Pant $215 Shop

If comfort is your priority, try flares in an easy to wear knit material. This pair has a matching, long sleeve tunic addition for the simplest of outfit equations. Otherwise, wear with a cropped number in warmer weather.



Nasty Gal Corduroy High Waisted Flared Pants $21 Shop

Dial in your best of the '70s impression with these mustard, corduroy flares. Keep things simple with a plain white t-shirt, or opt for the full effect in a bell sleeve or battered band tee.



Sleeper Boudoir Pants with Feathers in White $250 Shop

Ultra-luxe and totally festive, this pair of pants from cult classic sleepwear brand Sleeper is unlike anything else you already own. Made of 100% eco-rayon, these pants are equal parts cozy and chic.



Ninety Percent Organic Cotton-Blend Jersey Flared Pants $110 Shop

Wear these high-waisted slim flares the exact way you would any other pair of black pants. Oversized blazer with boots? Perfect. Leather jacket and a silk camisole? Game on.



Frame Le High Flare Trouser Mahogany $328 Shop

Embrace burgundy in this surprisingly wearable pair of flared pants from Frame. They look sharp with a button-down worn way oversized or with a tight cashmere look. Either way, they'll have you wondering why you didn't experiment with the color sooner.



Nylora Damien Ribbed Pants Black $175 Shop

One downside to flares? Finding your perfect length can prove to be a little difficult. This pair from Nylora comes in two inseams, solving the flare-specific problem. A split hem in front keeps the pants feeling modern.



Levi's Math Club Flare Women's Trousers $98 Shop

Take a tailored approach to the trend with a checkered flare pant. The matching jacket is impossible to resist, but the pants pair just as nicely with a worn-in denim shirt or sweater vest.



Mango Flared Velvet Pants $60 Shop

Take your holiday look to another level with these velvet flares. In black, they're the perfect starter pant for those just getting started with the silhouette.



Good American Plaited Rib Boss Flare $139 Shop

Gold button detailing on the seams of these pants creates instant polish. An elasticated waistband, plus the capability of unbuttoning for extra flare, gives these pants big style.



Zara The Skinny Flare Jeans $49 Shop

So you're comfortable with flared jeans, and are looking to expand your horizons? Look no further than this raw-hem pair from Zara. Bonus: since the hem is unfinished, you can chop it at home for your ideal length.



Siedres Isla Pant $290 Shop

This pair is not for the uninitiated. These patchwork flares are the kind of cool that somehow matches with everything. Even a hoodie and Ugg boots feel elevated.



Rebecca Taylor Houndstooth Cropped Flare Trouser $265 Shop

Paired perfectly with patent leather boots, these wide flares from Rebecca Taylor feel vintage-inspired without feeling too buttoned up. They're more versatile than they let on in a dark khaki color.



Wayf Prince Pleated Wide Leg Trousers $69 Shop

Pleated detailing and a subtle side slit make this pair of flare pants easy-breezy. Plus, pair with any black blazer and the effect is striking.



Søsken Jamie Faux Suede Tobacco Suiting Pant $275 Shop

Made of faux suede in a gorgeous tobacco color, this pair of flares is what's missing from your office wardrobe. Think of them as dress pants, plus they're just as fun with a pair of heels as they are with loafers.



Tanya Taylor Vira Pant $375 $275 Shop

A totally modern knit in a chic shade of beige makes matching fun. These pants feel just as cool when worn with a wool sweater or a silky top. The wide leg keeps them feeling fresh and not too trend-focused.



Patrizia Pepe All-Over Sequin Pant $256 Shop

Assuming you're a flared pants fan ready for something special, this is the pair for you. They're practically made for holiday dressing, but feel versatile enough to mix with knits and cotton for a more dressed-down look.



Wolven Turmeric Flare $108 Shop

Give your workout game the flare treatment with these ultra-soft yoga pants. They're great for days that start at the gym and turn into lunch then errands and maybe even going out dancing.



Galvan Flared Trousers $616 Shop

Everything about these flared pants feels special. Pair them with your favorite blouse for an evening look unlike anyone else's.

