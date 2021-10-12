11 Flannel Outfits to Stay Cozy for All Your Fall Activities

Flannel has long been a staple in all of our fall wardrobes, and we’re not just talking about the iconic plaid button-down that makes its way back into our closets every September. Flannel pieces come in all shapes and styles and can be worn in countless ways, making them great for almost any autumn occasion you can imagine.

Flannel is a soft, woven fabric made from either cotton or wool. Cozy to the touch, a flannel piece will keep you warm all season long. From plaid pajamas to winter coats, flannel is taking over our closets and Instagram feeds again, and we love the infinite possibilities the beloved material presents for cold-weather style. Whether you’re into classic buffalo check or an understated pair of warm flannel pants, keep scrolling to find 11 flannel outfits to try for every fall occasion.





Cozy and Classy

Stay warm and chic with high-waisted flannel trousers—the fit of these is sure to make them your go-to all season long. Pair with a turtleneck and heels for an elegant but cozy fall look.



For Chillier Days

An oversized, drop-shoulder jacket is easy to throw on and can easily transition from fall to winter. There's something so whimsical about this green and tan flannel coat, which shines in combination with neutral pieces.



Casual Cool

Perfect for everyday wear, we're styling our favorite oversized jacket with leather pants. Pairing two of fall's greatest trends, shearling brings out the edge in a flannel pullover.



'90s Power

'90s trends are everywhere, and it’s time to embrace strong shoulder pads throughout the fall and winter. Build your flannel outfit around a lightweight button-down with accentuated shoulders—pair with a denim skirt and slides and you’re good to go.



Flannel Footwear

A great transitional piece from summer to fall, a pair of flannel sandals pairs perfectly with overalls. We're swooning over the pearl accents on this shoe—wear it over knee-high socks for extra warmth and comfort.



The New Classic

Lined in sherpa fleece and perfect for layering, this shirt is available in four colors and is a cozy centerpiece to a flannel outfit. We've paired a red Bottega clutch to bring out the colors in the piece, then completed the look with a black cashmere matching set.



Life of the Party

Neon is here to stay, and we’ve found the perfect midi dress for those who love all things bright. Great for layering, we’ve paired this flannel piece with a chunky cardigan and boots for the cooler nights out. Pro tip: Layer a white turtleneck underneath and style with sneakers for a more casual look.



We Mean Business

You can never have too many blazers, and this gray flannel option is no exception. Style buttoned with nothing underneath for a night out, or layer over a turtleneck for a sophisticated look.



Keep It Cropped

You need this flannel outfit in your life. We've styled this buffalo plaid crop over a turtleneck with a mini skirt and combat boots, but the options are endless. A crop makes for a great versatile piece to increase the possibilities of your closet.



Everyday Effortlessness

Pair a gingham print with a relaxed-fit top, then complete your flannel outfit with cut-out wide leg jeans and loafers for an easy street style look.Pro tip: Always layer pieces under a flannel button-down so it doubles as a top and jacket.



Statement Logo

We couldn’t have a flannel outfit roundup without a logomania moment. Pair these Fendi Karligraphy high-waisted shorts with a classic button-down and booties. Finish the look with an oversized jacket and voila.

