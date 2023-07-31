7 First Day of Work Outfits That Make a Put-Together First Impression

Deciding what to wear to the office can be stressful in its own right, but choosing an outfit for the first day of work is a whole different beast in itself. You've got the job, but you'll feel most confident if you look the part and make a good first impression as you meet your new colleagues. The key is to look professional without looking stuffy or outdated. Depending on your new office, there may be a dress code to guide you, but for the most part, business attire is pretty simple: You want to look put together, while also staying true to your personal style. If you work in fashion or another creative field, you can play to trends and have fun with prints and colors, whereas if you're working a more corporate position, you'll most likely want to lean traditionally professional with a nice blazer and pants. Keep scrolling for seven stylish, confidence-boosting first day of work outfits, ranging from business casual to corporate chic.

It's okay to ask about office dress code during the interview process or ahead of your first day—it's better to know than to guess.

Classic All Black

You can't go wrong with an all-black look. This dark neutral exudes sophistication and confidence, making it an appropriate choice for almost any office. Investing in a versatile pair of trousers will help maximize your wardrobe for in and out of the workplace.

Dress to Impress

We're living in an era where reclaiming and embracing playfulness is very much in style: A smart dress and heels combo looks powerful everywhere from the cubicles to the C-suite. This sleeveless cotton dress from Totême is as comfortable as it is stylish. Wear it with your favorite mules, and finish the look with a briefcase that totally channels career Barbie (we had to).

Shop The Look Totême

Brother Vellies

Bostanten

Suited Up

A good pantsuit works well for the corporate world, but it's equally suited to a more casual work environment. Keep it low-key with a chic square-neck tank, or dress things up with a crisp white button-down.

Slip Into Success

A slip skirt is not only a closet must-have, but a timeless workwear staple that you can seamlessly dress up or down. Play with textures and pair your silk skirt with a pleated cotton top that accentuates the waist.

Pretty in Pleats

There will be no buyer's remorse with this dress. We've all had long work days that turn into after-work drinks, and it all sort of meshes into one. Go from the office to dinner with friends with this sophisticated yet stylish pleated maxi dress. In the summer, pair it with some fun wedges, and come fall, you can switch out your sandals for a suede bootie.

Knowledgable Knit

There's nothing quite like a good knitwear set that fits just right. Sometimes you need to be dressed up but don't want to sacrifice comfort, and this set does just that. Throw on an oversized blazer and call it a day with this undeniably stylish monochromatic set.

Shop The Look Ganni

Ganni

Rebecca Allen

Smart Casual

Depending on where you work, jeans may or may not be allowed. If jeans are an option for you, a nice pair of dark denim feels rich, elegant, and like the perfect balance of comfort and professionalism. Style the look with a silk button-up, and stay on trend with a modern ballet flat.