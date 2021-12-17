Made for sensitive skin, this thick, hydrating moisturizer banishes dryness and irritation. It left my skin soft and glowing.

When it comes to my skin, I’m the first to admit that I’m moisture-obsessed and forever chasing an effortless glow. And I’m not the only one. Natural, sun-kissed skin has become a hot commodity in a world of super-filtered and Facetuned photos. But everyone wants their skin to look good in real life, too—not just on camera. That’s where the right moisturizer comes in. I tried First Aid Beauty's Ultra Repair Cream after a bout of tiny bumps spontaneously sprouted all over my sensitive skin and I was on the hunt for something that would help it bounce back. Read on for my honest review.

First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Cream Best for: Normal, combination, and dry skin (including with eczema) Uses: Moisturizing and soothing the skin Key Ingredients: Shea butter, allantoin, colloidal oatmeal Potential Allergens: Phenoxyethanol Byrdie Clean?: Yes Cruelty-free?: Yes Price: $36 About the Brand: First Aid Beauty is a beauty brand that targets skin concerns like eczema and dryness.

About My Skin: Normal but sometimes temperamental

I have pretty normal skin—it isn’t spectacular. I’m fairly sensitive to fragrance and I get breakouts from time to time. Seasonally, however, my skin has a bit of a tantrum. When temperatures change it tends to get irritated, red, and sometimes flakey.



Ingredients: Formulated for sensitive skin

First Aid Beauty focuses on creating effective skincare solutions for sensitive skin, and this definitely fits the bill. This formula has colloidal oatmeal, a skin protectant that helps to soothe eczema and itchy, irritated areas. Other key skin-soothing ingredients are allantoin, a comfrey plant-derived ingredient that also protects the skin, and shea butter, which contains lots of skin-loving nutrients and vitamins.



The Scent + Feel: Unscented and lotion-like

This moisturizer is delightfully scentless. It smells faintly like oatmeal but mostly like nothing at all, which I really love. The idea of smelling something on my skin sort of throws me off (especially when it's on my face) so this is a great feature for me. As far as the feel goes, the moisturizer isn’t thin, but it isn’t ultra-thick either. It has more of a lotion-like texture than anything else and it's easy to spread around. A little definitely goes a long way.



The Results: I’m obsessed

I use this every day, sometimes twice. I’ve become a poster child for this moisturizer and will probably never stop using it.

My biggest skin concerns— irritation and dryness—are a non-issue with this moisturizer because it’s literally made for the most sensitive skin.

I like that it’s thick, too (light creams never feel moisturizing to me) and that it leaves my skin looking moist and supple. If anything, it could maybe be a little thicker, but I like the consistency just fine.



The Value: It's worth it

At $36, it’s a middle-of-the-road moisturizer when it comes to price. In my opinion, it’s worth it. A little bit does go a long way (I use maybe a dollop or two for my entire face) and a 6-ounce container lasts me months.



Similar Products: You've got options

If this isn't your speed, or if you find it to be too pricey, then there are other rich formulas that do a great job as well.

Nivea Creme ($7): Thick, effective, and affordable, Nivea Creme has become a cult-favorite for a reason. It’s available pretty much everywhere and works well to really hydrate dry skin.

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Soothing Relief Eczema Cream ($15): If you have eczema, this cream from La Roche-Posay is a good choice. Its formula also contains colloidal oatmeal for soothing irritated skin—plus, it can be used on both your body and your face.

