You’ve probably seen First Aid Beauty’s cohesive, silver stars-and-stripes packaging along shelves and amongst many a beauty story roundup—and for good reason. The brand's affordable formulas punch way above their weight when it comes to tackling skincare challenges. (And at an accessible price point.)
First Aid Beauty—or FAB—is best known for its TikTok-famous KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub, which promises to help exfoliate and minimize the symptoms of keratosis pilaris. Another winner: the Ultra Repair Cream, which is universally hailed as one of the best moisturizers for sensitive skin and eczema.
Curious which other First Aid Beauty products are worth adding to your routine? Ahead, we share FAB's brand story and impressive suite of best-sellers.
First Aid Beauty
Founded: Lilli Gordon in 2009
Based In: Boston, Massachusetts
Pricing: $$
Best Known For: Clean, cruelty-free, sensitive-skin formulas for skincare challenges. FAB is also well-known for its impressive charitable initiatives.
Most Popular Product: Ultra Repair Cream, KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub
Fun Fact: Gordon says the name was born when practicing her Sephora pitch to a friend, comparing her products to a first aid kit for your skin. It was only after she hurriedly ran to her computer to purchase the domain that she also realized the acronym, FAB, was pretty cute too.
Other Brands You’ll Love: Dermadoctor, Dermalogica, Skinceuticals
KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub
If you have textured skin as a result of keratosis pilaris (KP is often referred to as "strawberry skin") and want results fast, this scrub is going to hit your instant-gratification-brain-reward center in the best way possible. The formula is fact-acting with glycolic and lactic acids to help loosen the top layer of skin and decongest pores with the physical exfoliation of pumice beads. It's TikTok famous for a reason.
Ultra Repair Cream
As the second most popular and universally recognized First Aid Beauty product, you know this isn’t just your average moisturizer. This cream feels super luxurious without being greasy, and it's just the trick for dry skin. Not only is it amazing for parched skin to soak up, but the formula also features colloidal oatmeal to help skin feel smooth and soothed (extra clutch for those with eczema, too). It’s a little bougie to use as a hand cream, but if you are so inclined, I’ve personally used this as a hand cream before (especially when it comes to winter-chapped knuckles) and love it.
Face Cleanser
If you have sensitive skin, you’re likely already looking for fragrance-free formulas, but how about pH-balanced? This pH-balanced cleanser works with skin’s natural acidity and is ultra-gentle, but it's also a powerhouse when it comes to removing makeup and everyday grime without leaving your face feeling stripped. I’m notoriously picky about facial cleansers, and this one was not only a joy to wash my face with (not too many suds, not too goopy—just right), but also felt nice and gelatinous-ly delicious to slide around on my skin. In the summertime, I usually have to double-cleanse to remove the fossilized layers of my daily SPF 100, but just one go of this stuff had me feeling nice and clean and ready to hit my pillowcase without fearing a breakout.
Facial Radiance Pads
These pads have lactic and glycolic acids in them to help safely exfoliate, tone, and brighten all skin types—that, and they're gentle enough for everyday use. If you’ve already discovered the easy, breezy convenience of pads, then you know this is not the case with most pads (they’re usually a “3x a week” ordeal). But FAB’s pads are clearly in a league of their own. Ingredients like cucumber, Indian gooseberry, lemon peel, and licorice root help tone and even-out skin for a glowing look with absolutely minimal time and effort involved.
Hello FAB Coconut Water Cream
This stuff is like a sheet mask in a jar. Your skin will feel plump, smooth, and softer without the fear of clogging your pores with a heavy cream. This formula is packed with all the benefits of coconut water—like electrolytes, amino acids, enzymes, antioxidants, and phytonutrients to absorb quickly into your skin.
Eye Duty Niacinamide Brightening Cream
Niacinamide is a buzzy little word lately, and for good reason. This form of Vitamin B3 can help with acne, eczema, and more. First Aid Beauty’s eye cream combines the powerhouse ingredient with pumpkin seed extract and caffeine to help reduce dark circles over time by targeting pigmentation and puffiness. This cream looks bronze and glittery in the tub, but have no fear, it goes on clear! The iridescence comes from the peach micro-pearls (which work the triage unit on your under-eyes to make them look fresh and dewy as soon as you apply).
Ultra Repair Face Moisturizer
If you prefer lightweight moisturizers that are still deeply hydrating, this product could be the one for you. Featuring the same benefits (and all-star colloidal oatmeal) as the famous Ultra Repair Cream in a formula that isn't quite as rich, this formula is ideal for summer.
Ultra Repair Hydra-Firm Night Cream
If you’re like me and have oily skin, the idea of a “night cream” can cause you to be like, “healthy skin...but at what cost?” since many night creams can be too rich for us. Not so with this night cream, however. This version also has colloidal oatmeal and niacinamide, making it soothing and helping to clear up acne and dark spots—all while leaving your skin plump, soft, and balanced in the A.M.
Facial Radiance Niacinamide Dark Spot Serum
Want even more niacinamide? This super-gentle serum can be used twice a day after cleansing and before moisturizing to help fade acne scars, hyperpigmentation, and other discoloration and uneven skin texture. Make sure you slap on a good SPF on top when you’re wearing it in the daytime (as you should always).