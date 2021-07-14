You’ve probably seen First Aid Beauty’s cohesive, silver stars-and-stripes packaging along shelves and amongst many a beauty story roundup—and for good reason. The brand's affordable formulas punch way above their weight when it comes to tackling skincare challenges. (And at an accessible price point.)

First Aid Beauty—or FAB—is best known for its TikTok-famous KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub, which promises to help exfoliate and minimize the symptoms of keratosis pilaris. Another winner: the Ultra Repair Cream, which is universally hailed as one of the best moisturizers for sensitive skin and eczema.

Curious which other First Aid Beauty products are worth adding to your routine? Ahead, we share FAB's brand story and impressive suite of best-sellers.