It Looks Like Fenty Hair by Rihanna Is Coming Soon

It's official: Fenty Hair is on its way. It may not be an album, but at least Rihanna is making fans' second biggest wish come true with this news.

It wasn't enough just to bring us foundation shades for all. After successful expansions into skincare and fragrance, it was only a matter of time until the superstar brought us haircare. And, it looks like that time might be sooner than we thought. E! News reported that on July 15 that Rihanna’s company, Roraj Trade, LLC, filed a trademark for Fenty Hair, according to documents obtained by the news outlet. At the moment, details are still few and far between, but we already can't wait to see what Fenty Hair might look like.

It's unclear if the line will include hair products such as shampoos and stylers, but assuming Fenty's history with incredible formulations, we hope that it will. What we do know for sure is that the trademark covers several different options of hair tools and accessories—including barrettes, scrunchies, clips, nets, hair bands, hair curlers, and combs. Per the trademark, we can also expect wigs and extensions.

There are no specifics available regarding the launch date, but we're hoping for sooner rather than later. Ditto to pricing or retailer information, but we're assuming it will be available at Sephora and Ulta, alongside Fenty Beauty.

Not only was a hair care line the obvious next step for Rihanna's business, but it's also a perfect fit for Rihanna herself, considering she is one of our generation's greatest hair chameleons. From her asymmetrical "Umbrella" bob to her bright red era (and her countless pixie cuts in between), the icon has never met a hair look she didn't want to try. Honestly, we're excited to see what she has in store.

Fenty's impact on the beauty industry can't be understated. The brand launched with a whopping 40 shades of foundation at a time when inclusive products were scarce, igniting a crucial conversation about shade range. Now, 40 shades is the industry standard.



The brand's success, alongside Fenty Skin, Fenty Fragrance, and lingerie line Savage Fenty, has made her the world's youngest self-made billionaire. Judging by her track record, Fenty Hair is set to be a smash as well.