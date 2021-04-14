Reviewed: Fenty Beauty's Stunna Lip Paint Gave Me Full-Coverage Lips All Day

Fenty Beauty won’t let up: Rihanna's makeup brand keeps coming out with heavy-hitting products that have beauty enthusiasts in awe, and the Stunna Lip Paint is no different. With its lightweight, pigmented, comfortable formula, Stunna provides amazing coverage without drying lips out.

We put Fenty Beauty's Stunna Lip Paint to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I’m a bonafide, certified lipstick lover—putting lipstick on is my favorite way to dress my face up and look put together. I’ve tried every level of coverage from super sheer to ultra-matte, and while I do have some sheer options I love, a full coverage, matte lipstick will forever be my ideal finish. Knowing exactly what I like and using some of my favorite matte lipsticks to guide my purchases, I wanted to check out The Fenty Stunna Lip Paint. Familiar with other matte liquid lipsticks, I was curious to try Stunna and see if it would become part of my collection of must-haves. Was I impressed? Keep reading for my unfiltered thoughts and full review below.

Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Best for: Full coverage, bold lips Byrdie Clean?: Yes Potential allergens: None Price: $25 About the brand: Rihanna has been an influential style icon since the start of her music career, but upon launching Fenty Beauty in 2017, she established herself as a true makeup mogul. Products from this celebrity beauty brand have a range of high-quality variations to match the diversity of its clientele, truly embodying what it means to be inclusive. With its incredible formulas, packaging, and colors, Fenty Beauty has kept the beauty industry on its toes with no plans of slowing down.

About My Lips: Consistently dry and chapped

For as long as I can remember, my lips have been chronically dry and are chapped often. Since this has been a longstanding issue of mine, I keep a few helpful products on deck. Throughout the course of my day, I normally use the Smith’s Rosebud Salve, and at night, I slather on a coat of Ilia Beauty’s Lip Wrap Hydrating Mask. These products help to keep my lips moisturized, and I drink plenty of water to stay hydrated. When I wear lipstick, I go matte 99% of the time; I love any of the Retro Matte Lipsticks from MAC Cosmetics or the Liquid Lipsticks from Anastasia Beverly Hills.

After I finished applying Fenty’s Stunna Lip Paint, my lips were full of color and had a natural matte finish.

How to Apply: Use the applicator to help guide you

Fenty Beauty’s Stunna Lip Paint is a straightforward product to use. Its liquid texture and smooth formula take the guesswork out of a pigmented lipstick application—you can even use this product without a lip liner. The doe foot applicator is really helpful when you’re tracing the outline of your lips, and makes it easy to fill in as well. I prepped with lip balm and blotted it with a tissue; I wanted to make sure my lips were well-moisturized before I put Stunna on, but not greasy. When I opened the lipstick, my lip balm and the Stunna applicator made it so easy to glide the product on that I didn’t need to do much else.

The Results: Full coverage, velvety lips

After I finished applying Fenty Beauty’s Stunna Lip Paint, my lips were full of color (the shade I used was Uncuffed) with a subtle matte finish. Sometimes, matte liquid lipsticks can make your lips feel dry and stiff; Stunna made my lips feel comfortable and hydrated. I applied the lipstick a couple of hours before eating, and during that period of time, it didn’t bleed or crumble. I like a little more definition when I wear lipstick, so I paired Stunna with a lip liner. Applying the pencil on top of the lipstick was really easy to do; I didn’t experience any tugging when I traced around the outside of my lips at all.

While comfortable, cushiony matte lipsticks like the Fenty Stunna Lip Paint are quite popular and beloved by many, I actually prefer textures that are completely matte, even if it means my lips feel a little dry. I tend to bite my lips and find that drier textures help keep smudging to a minimum, and Stunna is a bit too rich for my lip-biting. Though I loved the product and was really happy with the way my lips looked, a drier texture is just my personal preference. If you like hydration and comfort on your lips, you will love Stunna.

The Value: A decent price for the amount and quality

Fenty Stunna Lip Paint will give you a full coverage, natural matte lip without any dryness or crunchiness, plus you have 0.13 fl. oz. of product for the price ($25), which I think is fair. Keep in mind that you’re paying for quality ingredients and lasting power, too—many of the Stunna shades are completely vegan and can go toe to toe with any non-vegan brand that sells liquid lipsticks. Since the majority of Stunna shades are brighter, bolder colors as well, I think it’s safe to say that most of us probably won’t be wearing the same color every day. Because of Stunna’s matte finish and how little product you need, a product like this should last you for several months, if not longer.

Similar Products: Options galore

Beauty Bakerie Lip Whip: Similar to a number of Stunna Lip Paints from Fenty Beauty, Beauty Bakerie's Lip Whips ($20) are completely vegan products that will give you the pigment, matte finish, and longevity you’re looking for. Smudge-proof and waterproof, the Lip Whips will last for hours without bleeding or coming off.

Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick: A drugstore find that performs just as well as any prestige product, Maybelline’s Super Stay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick ($10) will coat your lips with pure pigment, creaminess, and a super matte finish that lasts up to 16 hours. With 40 shades, you have plenty of options to choose from to complete your look.

Lime Crime Velvetines Liquid Lipstick: From a veteran brand in the liquid lipstick game, the Velvetines Liquid Lipsticks from Lime Crime ($20) apply like a dream and dry with a soft, matte finish. Intensely pigmented, these will coat your lips with bold color and last for hours without smudging.