The Fenty Beauty Match Stix Trio is a well-paired collection of contour, concealer, and highlighter colors that compliment each other and my skin. If you’re looking for an uncomplicated product that takes the guesswork out of choosing your perfect shades, Fenty Beauty nailed it.

Like some of you reading, the last year or so completely upended my beauty routine. Since I wasn’t going out as much, I didn’t wear makeup at all for several months. The toll worrying about my health and the health of my loved ones took on my mental health was enough to forget about beauty products for a while. Once I began to prioritize things that would bring me joy, I was reminded of how much better I felt when I would complete my beauty routine. Wanting to wear more makeup than my usual from time to time, I was interested in trying out new contour, concealer, and highlight products. I figured there wasn’t a better place to start than the Fenty Beauty Match Stix Trio.

Fenty Beauty's Match Stix Trio Best for: All skin types Uses: Elevating your complexion with concealer, contour, and highlight colors Potential allergens: Tocopheryl acetate, yellow 5 lake, malic acid Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $54 About the brand: Rihanna’s brainchild Fenty Beauty burst onto the beauty scene in 2018 and has been making major moves ever since. With their inclusive shade options and high-quality formulations, Fenty Beauty caters to beauty lovers and artists with each product.

About My Skin: Acne-prone, combination, and sensitive skin

Since my skin is quite sensitive and I still break out from time to time, I keep my skincare simple and regimented, but I’m a little more adventurous with my makeup. Now that I’m at home a lot more lately, my current beauty routine is pretty simple. Right now, I’m using MAC Cosmetics’ Studio Finish SPF 35 Concealer on my dark spots and the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder for my complexion. I’ll brighten up my under eyes with the NARS Cosmetics Radiant Creamy Concealer, and then I’ll add a touch of Glossier’s Cloud Paint to my cheeks. When I go out, I use much heavier products and put a full face of makeup on, making sure to use contour, concealer, and highlighter to accentuate my features. Feeling creative and experimental, I wanted to see if the Fenty Match Stix Trio would be a good addition to my makeup collection.

How to Apply: Apply product on your skin and use a tool or your fingers to blend

The Fenty Match Stix Trio is a set of three shades that are made for contouring, concealing, and highlighting the face. Fenty Beauty was really thorough in this area and created four categories the Match Stix Trio colors would fall under Light 100, Medium 200, Tan 300, and Deep 400; I selected the Tan 300 set.

Each color in the Match Stix Trio set is packaged as a stick, making it really easy to use. You can apply the product directly to your face and blend it in with your fingers, a brush, or a makeup sponge. For the contour and concealer, I blended those in with a brush and my damp Beautyblender, but for the highlighter, I dabbed the product in with my fingers. Each stick was super creamy and smooth, making blending an effortless process.

The Results: Sculpted skin, bright under-eyes, and glowing cheekbones

When I finished using the Fenty Beauty Match Stix Trio, my skin looked fresh and amazing.

The Match Stix Trio complimented my skin really well and gave me a beautifully sculpted and glowing complexion.

The contour color “Truffle” is a cool, dark brown shade that blended into my skin with ease while accentuating my cheekbones, sculpting my nose, and shaping my forehead. The concealer shade “Caramel” is a rich yellow color that is about two shades lighter than my skin, and it gave me naturally bright under eyes and a pronounced chin. I usually like a brighter concealer color when I’m wearing a full coverage look, but going too bright with the concealer wouldn’t have made the trio as accommodating for the different skin tones that suit the “Tan 300” category.

Lastly, the highlight shade “Rum” is a shimmery, golden color that gave my skin a natural, dewy look. Typically, I use brighter golden highlight shades, but the softer glow this shade gave me was actually really pretty, and I can see myself wearing it daily. All shades elevated my makeup application and lasted for the entire day.

The Value: A well-priced set of products

Fenty Beauty’s Match Stix Trio is a combination of three products that compliment and finish off your makeup application. Considering that you get three products for the cost, I think it’s priced well: $54 for a set of full-sized items is reasonable. Fenty Beauty is also seen as an affordable, prestigious brand that doesn’t cut corners on packaging, formulas, or performance, so I think the price of the Match Stix Trio falls in line with the brand’s position in the beauty space. I think Fenty Beauty has managed to balance affordability and luxury at every turn.

Similar Products: You have a few options

Makeup Forever Pro Sculpting Palette ($45): A compact palette with four rich and creamy shades, Makeup Forever’s Pro Sculpting Palette is the quintessential face palette that can highlight, contour, conceal, and add color to your skin effortlessly. Small and travel-friendly as well, this palette is a great product to put in your makeup bag that won’t take up too much space.

NYX Cosmetics Cream Highlight & Contour Palette ($15): NYX Cosmetics is a brand that always brings their A-Game for beauty lovers that are looking for affordable products. Their Highlight & Contour Palette is no different: with a contour, concealer, and highlight shade, this product can help complete your makeup look regardless of your budget. While it retails for $15, sometimes it's on sale for around $8.