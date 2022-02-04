We Tried the New Fenty Lipstick Modeled After Rihanna's Famous Cupid's Bow

The lipstick category has undergone quite the transformation in recent years. After bold matte lips dominated much of the 2010s, our tastes seemingly flipped, and the sheer, natural, barely-there look has become the preferred lipstick aesthetic of late. Now, more and more brands are coming out with lipstick shades and formulas designed to subtly enhance and amplify what you already have rather than make a statement. But leave it to Rihanna and Fenty Beauty to have us rethinking the entire "your-lips-but-better" movement altogether.

According to Fenty, lipstick is made to be seen, which is why the brand's new Fenty Icon Refillable Lipsticks ($32) are highly pigmented, extra creamy, and formulated to last all day. The newest addition to the Fenty lip family comes in a range of seven neutrals and three reds, including one "perfect" blue-red shade that took the brand almost a year to get right.

“The new Fenty Icon shades are the best-of-the-best neutrals and reds that look gorgeous on everyone and feel so creamy and comfortable,” says Rihanna of the highly anticipated lipsticks, which officially launch today (February 4). In other words, you’re going to want every shade. Read on to learn more about the innovative new Icon Lipsticks, and see our honest reviews.

Fenty Icon Refillable Lipsticks Best For: Lips Price: $32 Product Claims: Creamy, high-pigment, semi-matte formula Why We Love It: Refillable packaging and a comfortable, lightweight feel Other Fenty Products You'll Love: Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter ($38), Flyliner ($24)

The Inspiration



Fenty Beauty is always ahead of the game when it comes to packaging, and this new launch lives up to the brand's reputation. Not only is the metallic nude case of the Icon Lipstick incredibly chic in itself, but it’s also refillable, meaning you can switch out your lip color with any shade from the collection once you run out. As another added touch, the shape of the bullet is inspired by Rihanna’s trademark Cupid’s bow, making it easy to achieve a precise application.

The shades range includes seven neutrals and three reds. On the lighter side, there's Motha Luva (a light pink nude), Pose Queen (a neutral pink nude), Scholar Sister (a rose nude), and Ballin' Babe (a mauve nude). For those who prefer darker hues, there's Major Magnate (a cool taupe nude), She a CEO (a chocolate nude), and Flauntie Auntie (a mahogany nude). As for the reds, RiRi is fulfilling all of your bold lip dreams with three standout shades: Board Memb'r (a burgundy red), Grill Mast'r (a maple red), and The MVP (a blue red).

While each of the shades are stunning in their own right, the last hue is truly a standout in the collection (hence its name, The MVP). Rihanna understands the struggle of trying to find that elusive perfect red color, which is why it was so important for the brand to get it just right—and to make sure it was flattering for all. “After testing it on all skin tones and almost a year of tweaking to get it just right, we finally had our MVP,” shares the beauty mogul.

The Formula



Not only is the shade range amazing, but the new Fenty Icon Lipsticks are also extremely comfortable to wear, too. The formula is packed with nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, and amino acids that leave the lips with a plush texture. The result is a semi-matte, creamy lipstick that feels lightweight, but also delivers high-intensity color with a single swipe. As an added bonus, the lipstick is also infused with Rihanna's favorite scent, vanilla peach.

The Reviews



Eden Stuart, Associate Editor

As someone with a few Fenty Mattemoiselle Lipsticks in her arsenal, I would say that the formula of the Icon Lipsticks is similar: lightweight and matte-ish (not a satin by any means, but a little more velvety than what you're probably picturing when you read the word "matte"). The Icon shades are definitely a touch creamier, though, so I would say the "semi-matte" description is definitely appropriate.

Even though the refill process was not intuitive for me (though to be honest, I think I was just too excited to read the instructions properly), now that I've got the hang of it, I'm excited to try out more shades. The case is just so sleek, I can already see myself popping it out of my bag for touch-ups. I'm wearing the shade The MVP. As someone who quite literally collects blue-based reds, I'm happy to report this one has proven a very worthy addition to the family.

Melony Forcier, Beauty News Writer

When it comes to lipsticks, I'm a neutrals girl, so I was thrilled to hear Fenty Beauty included so many nude options in this launch. I tried Motha Lova, and it's the perfect blend of light pink and nude. It has that no-makeup-makeup appearance that I love. Also, I have perpetually dry lips, so I try to stay away from anything except lip balm during the winter months because color does not blend well with cracks, but this formula was so nourishing and creamy. It's truly incredible!

Star Donaldson, Senior Social Media Editor

The colors of these lipsticks were a lot darker than I expected. For example, I tried Ballin' Babe which looked like a pinky nude online, but it wears like more of a chocolatey pink. The formula is hydrating and silky smooth. Love that the packaging is re-usable, although it did take me a little bit to figure out (lol). I don't really have a defined Cupid's bow, but the shape of the bullet helped me fake it.