Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer isn't sticky and has a great color payoff. You might find that you replace your lipstick with this instead due to the buttery texture and hydrating finish.

We put the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Lipgloss has stood the test of time as one of the most popular beauty products to have real estate in our makeup bags. With makeup trends coming and going, glossy and shiny lips are always a nice compliment to makeup looks worn from day to night, yet we’ve most certainly had our fair share of gloss that is just too sticky. To think you can have shiny, glossy lips without stickiness might seem far-fetched, yet it’s not completely out of reach with Fenty Beauty’s Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer.

Ahead, I reviewed this popular gloss and for the record, sticky was the last thing on my mind.

Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer Best for: Lips Uses: A glossy lip look, hydrating lips Potential Allergens: Shea Butter, Titanium Dioxide, Silica, Parfum/Fragrance Byrdie Clean?: No Price: $19 About the Brand: Founded by Rihanna, Fenty Beauty is an all-inclusive beauty line that has been known to break barriers in the beauty industry, offering a wide range of foundation shades and formulas that work for everyone, no matter what.

About My Skin: Avid makeup wearer

I love to wear makeup and often do so every single day. I typically wear foundation, concealer, bronzer, highlighter, brush up my eyebrows with an eyebrow gel, and might wear a light eyeshadow, along with mascara. I like something that looks natural and get really excited about testing new formulas and products. The one product I usually don’t wear is lipgloss because over the years I’ve found it hard to find formulas that aren’t sticky or ones that my hair tends to stick to. Some lipgloss formulas I’ve tried that I’ve liked have been Tower 28 and Bite Beauty, or I will just wear a lip balm to keep my lips hydrated.

How to Apply: Easy, and mess-free

Gloss Bomb comes with a doe-foot applicator and applies very easily on the lips. All you need to do is swipe on the product until you have enough. The one callout about this lip luminizer is that it can dry fairly quickly on the lips, so it’s best to not pause while applying and get as much product as you want on before it sets. If you’ve gotten too much product on the lips, you can always blot it down by using your fingers or a blotting tissue.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Results: Beautiful finish

You can feel it set after you apply it, so the best way to really describe the formula is it wears more like lipstick when it comes to finish and longevity.

I really enjoyed this formula because it did not feel sticky, yet my lips didn’t flake, and the gloss didn’t absorb quickly like a lot of glosses tend to do.

There is a very subtle shine to the gloss that gives it something extra. I drank and ate wearing the gloss, as well, and noticed there was little to no transfer at all. I would continue to wear this formula regularly, and the color payoff is fantastic.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

The Value: Great under $20

For $19, this gloss is a great value to anyone looking for products under $25, because of the finish, how long it wears, and the fact it keeps lips feeling buttery soft, and nourished. Many times you need to layer a few products to get the results that the Gloss Bomb gives alone.

Byrdie / Ashley Rebecca

Similar Products: You've got options

PYT Beauty Plumping Lip Gloss ($15): This lipgloss helps to plump lips without the stickiness of regular lipgloss. But with only 3 shades, Fenty's option still comes out on top.

Revlon Super Lustrous The Gloss ($9): This option by Revlon is a non-sticky gloss that gives a moisturizing and radiant shine. At only $9, it's a touch product to not pick up.

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Lustre ($22): If you're looking for a creamy lipgloss, look no further than Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Lustre. Not to mention, it comes in several versatile shades.