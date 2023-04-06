Fenty's Cooling Gloss Bomb Ice Is the Chillest Lip Gloss I've Ever Tried

Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb Ice is a unique lip gloss. It provides an immediate cooling effect, while leaving your lips extra shiny and hydrated.

The cooling sensation may be too intense for some

I'm a gloss girl. You'll find at least two or three in my bag at all times. So, whenever I get to test glosses for work, I leap at the opportunity—and Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb Ice is the latest lip product to land on my desk. I've tried the brand's original and plumping Gloss Bomb, so I was eager to see how this one performs. Ahead, read my full review of Fenty Beauty's Gloss Bomb Ice.

About My Lips: Prone to dryness

I keep my bag stocked with lip glosses, oils, and balms because my lips tend to be dry. When it comes to formulas, I look for glosses made with moisturizing ingredients (think: butters or hyaluronic acid). Beyond applying gloss throughout the day, I've developed a thorough nighttime lip care routine. I'll exfoliate my lips with a gentle scrub, use a lip sheet mask, and swipe on an overnight lip mask.

How to Apply: Use the doe-foot applicator

Olivia Hancock

Every Gloss Bomb features a thick doe-foot applicator, which makes it easy to apply a generous amount with just one swipe. You can use this on bare lips or layer it on liner or lipstick. I typically opt for the former.

Ingredient Quality and Concentration: Moisture-locking blend

This gloss is made with a few standout ingredients—like shea butter and vitamin E. Shea butter helps hydrate, plump the skin, and fade scars. Vitamin E, a barrier booster, seals in moisture and help smooth skin. Peppermint oil and menthol are also used in this formula, giving the gloss its cooling effect.

The Results: Glossy, moisturized lips

Olivia Hancock

I've never tried a cooling gloss before, so I wasn't sure what to expect when I applied Gloss Bomb Ice. Moments after I swiped it on, I began to feel a cold, tingling sensation on my lips. The sensation feels more intense than Gloss Bomb Heat, but I didn't find it uncomfortable, and the cooling effect wanes over time. This gloss also has a distinct scent and flavor that reminds me of mint gum or toothpaste. Regarding performance, it's on par with the other Gloss Bomb launches. It leaves my lips with a glossy finish, doesn't feel sticky, and keeps my lips from becoming dry.

The Value: Worth it

Gloss Bomb Ice retails for $26 (the same price as Gloss Bomb Heat). For that price, you get 0.3 ounces of product. While a $26 lip gloss isn't necessarily budget-friendly, it's worthwhile because it'll last a while. It takes me forever to finish one Gloss Bomb. Furthermore, there aren't many cooling lip glosses on the market, so that's another justification factor.

Similar Products: You have options

E.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Plumping Gloss: If you're looking for an affordable plumping (and cooling) gloss, the e.l.f. Cosmetics Lip Plumping Gloss ($7) is perfect for you. It delivers a high-shine finish, soothes lips with its cooling effect, and hydrates (thanks to vitamin E and coconut oil). Plus, it comes in 10 shades, ranging from red-orange to mauve.

Jones Road Cool Gloss: With this launch, Jones Road aimed to create a "better lip gloss." Available in 10 vibrant shades, Cool Gloss ($22) is lightweight, moisturizing, and plumps the lips with natural peppermint. Pro tip: You can also use it on your cheeks to give them a wash of color and shine.