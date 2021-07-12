Fenty Beauty's New Lip-Plumping Gloss Brings the Heat—And It Really Works

Rihanna always seems to know just what we need in our beauty wardrobe. Continuing her reign in the beauty industry as the queen of must-have products, the Fenty Beauty mogul recently released a series of launches for summer, including the brand's new Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper ($22), which is bringing heat to our beauty routine—literally.

“I KNOOOOWWW y’all didn’t think we were done with Gloss Bomb right?!!!” the Bajan beauty captioned an Instagram post about the latest drop.

The brand is known for thinking outside the box to create multi-use essentials, and this new variation on their classic Gloss Bomb formula promises to plump and hydrate and provide a sheer red tint (all things we love).

Hopping on the Fenty Beauty heatwave, we braced ourselves and embarked on a mission to see if the lip plumper lives up to its claims. Read on to learn more about the latest beauty product from the self-proclaimed Bad Gal, along with our honest review.

The Formula

Gloss Bomb Heat is infused with capsicum fruit (pepper) extract and ginger root oil for their stimulating and plumping effect that leaves you with a fuller-looking pout. While shea butter and vitamin E condition lock in the lip's moisture.

Deviating from the original Gloss Bomb, this iteration does not boast a shimmery finish. Instead, one swipe of the beloved gloss delivers a sheer red tint to produce an intense wet-look shine.

Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer $22 Shop

The Review

Emerald Elitou, News Writer

Courtesy of AE Photos

For as long as I can remember, I've always loved lip gloss. Becoming a staple in my beauty routine since elementary school, my admiration for a shimmery pout really began to shine with the debut of Lil Mama's certified gold single, Lip Gloss back in 2007.

Over the years, I've tried plenty of versions and most of them feel the same: sticky. And I'm not fond of tacky-feeling formula. So, I'm always on the hunt for a butter-smooth gloss. The new Gloss Bomb Heat Universal Lip Luminizer + Plumper is perfect for my Hot Gyal Summer because not only does it boast a feel-good formula, it also delivers high shine, which is exactly what I want.

After application, the lip plumper provided beautiful sheer coverage (and a nice tingle) that left my lip soft and a little poutier thanks to the ginger and pepper extract. Sidenote: I did notice that after multiple uses, you no longer feel the same heat you experience with the initial use, but it's still worth the experience.

Personally, I found myself reapplying all day long. Consider yourself warned, this gloss is highly addictive.

Madeline Hirsch, Sr. News Writer

Madeline Hirsch

I very often find myself disappointed by lip plumpers. If I'm going to do a gloss moment, I want megawatt shine. Give me reflecting pool lips, visible shimmer, and obviously, a notable difference from the plumping ingredients. Otherwise, I'd prefer the precision of a pencil to overline my lips for a guaranteed pillowy pout.

Rihanna, very often, likes to prove me wrong. Not only does this Fenty Beauty Lip Luminizer live up to my gloss expectations (the shine factor is off the charts), it provides a gorgeous wash of color that makes my lips the star of any makeup look. They looked pouty, super-luscious, and noticeably plumper after letting Gloss Bomb Heat sit for a few minutes (you'll feel a mild but not unpleasant tingle after you apply). It's not quite filler-in-a-tube, but it's actually pretty close.

I'm not sure this gloss will be part of my everyday makeup, but I have been craving over-the-top products of all kinds this summer. I blame the return of socializing. So, if you're looking for a high-impact lip plumper, let this be your next Fenty Beauty try.