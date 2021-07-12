Fenty Beauty's Flyliner will give you the ultimate cat-eye look. The aesthetically pleasing product is waterproof, vegan, and cruelty-free—all fantastic qualities that give us more reasons to fall in love with Rihanna's beauty empire. While you'll want to use a steady hand as with any liquid liner, the design makes for a precise application that lasts all day.

We put the Fenty Beauty Flyliner Liquid Eyeliner to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Nothing defines a sharp beauty look like a sleek winged eyeliner. Whether you like it bold or prefer subtle but ever so on-point, a sharp cat-eye can bring the Sasha Fierce out of anyone. Having a bad day? Need a boost of confidence? Simply put on some liquid liner and you'll feel like the life of the party in no time.

Confession: It took me a while to learn the art of a good eyeliner. I prefer my liner look more subtle and sleek, which can take just as much precision as a bolder shape, if not more. Since I'm a beginner in the winged eyeliner world, I have yet to find a product that I really love. In my experience, I find that many liquid liners feature bolder points than I'd like, as they make me nervous and sometimes overpower my eyes. I’m currently seeking a thin liquid liner with easy control that I can use confidently whenever my makeup look needs a subtle pick-me-up.

When I heard Fenty Beauty now has a liquid liner among its lineup, I immediately got excited. Who would know what makes a good eyeliner better than Rihanna herself? So when Fenty Beauty's Flyliner Liquid Eyeliner arrived at my doorstep, I shamelessly ripped open the package and found a beautiful design that would hopefully give me the look I'd been searching for. Keep reading to learn if it lived up to the test.

Fenty Beauty Flyliner Liquid Eyeliner Best For: Anyone looking for a liquid liner, especially those who prefer subtle precision. Uses: A precise eyeliner designed to create a sharp eye look for everyday and/or special occasions—your pick. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price? $22 About The Brand: Founded in 2017, Fenty Beauty is Rihanna's line of cosmetics products, which have quickly earned a wide fanbase for their focus on quality and inclusivity. The makeup products complement a range of skin tones and also provide plenty of opportunity for getting creative.

About My Eyes: Oval-shaped

My eyes are an oval shape, dark in color, and fairly medium-sized. I don’t use eyeliner too often, but I like to make the line as thin as possible when I do, so I can enhance my natural features without overwhelming them. I also think this technique helps to create an illusion, making my eyes look bigger than they are. Because of my preferences, I'm always on the hunt for a liquid eyeliner that's designed for a more subtle, precise look, as opposed to something bolder.

How to Apply: Slowly and carefully

Fenty Beauty's Flyliner is reasonably easy to use. First off, the pen design is slim, which makes it easy for your hand to have complete control. I like to apply this liner by creating a small wing first, aligning the liner to the ends of my eyebrows. This technique usually takes me 2-3 tries before getting it right, but it’s always worth it. I then line across the rest of my eyelid by staying as close to the lash line as possible. I also take a deep breath and pray that my liquid liner look works out—it may sound dramatic, but it's a significant part of the process for me.

The Results: A subtle, sharp cat-eye

Celeste Polanco

Luckily, Fenty Beauty's Flyliner was on my side and blessed me with a sleek yet dramatic look. I love the point of the eyeliner, which is pretty thin, similar to a writing pen. The product sits comfortably between my fingertips, and the design makes it easier for me to be more precise and have more control. Also, as I applied the liner, I was impressed by the pigmentation. This hand-down is my favorite feature—there’s nothing more disappointing than having to go over liner because the pigment isn’t delivering.

My eyeliner held strong throughout a whole summer day in the New York heat. It had every reason to smear and shift, but it didn’t: The water-resistant liner held on and remained crisp as I melted under the hot sun. Later that night, I safely removed the eyeliner with a cleansing oil. The way it had lasted all day and then removed easily when needed made one thing clear—the long-wearing Fenty formula is ready to create a sharp look that lasts until you say otherwise.

The Value: More than fair

Fenty Beauty's Flyliner sells for $22. To me, this is a fair price for the quality you are getting in the eyeliner. The product is long-wearing, hyper-saturated, and water-resistant, all strong qualities that make it worth the price. The size of the liner is equivalent to a pencil, giving you more than enough product to work with. While you can certainly find something that meets your priorities for less if you're on a budget, this product delivers well beyond the price for those who want to invest.

Similar Products: You've got options

Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner: If you’re looking for a dramatic wing that makes heads turn, then this Rare Beauty liquid liner ($19) is a sharp option for you. This liner is long-wearing, waterproof, and creates a matte finish that looks great in thin and thick applications alike.

Glossier Pro Tip Liquid Eyeliner: Glossier's liquid liner ($16) can make any beginner look like a pro, with a bold formula designed to give you an ideal, precise wing every time. Not only is it vegan and cruelty-free, but according to reviews on the site, it’s cry-proof.