Fenty Beauty’s Under Eye Concealer Is Getting Rave Reviews—So, We Tried It

Gen Z-ers may be emphasizing their dark under-eye circles, but some of us still aren’t quite ready to embrace the trend. If you’re looking for a product that makes you look refreshed and wide awake without loading on the concealer, we tried the latest brightener receiving rave reviews across the beauty world: the Bright Fix Eye Brightener ($25) from Fenty Beauty.

The much-loved celebrity beauty brand announced the launch of its latest offering last month, and unsurprisingly it quickly became a must-try product (we'd expect no less from Fenty). With glowing recommendations across TikTok, Instagram, and Sephora, we thought we'd try it out to see if it lives up to the hype. Read on to learn more about the latest beauty product from Rihanna and our review.

The Formula

Fenty's new brightener comes in its signature wide shade range (there are 16 total) and promises to hydrate, brighten, and blur under-eye skin. The formula is crease, humidity, and sweat-resistant with the help of sodium hyaluronate and jojoba oil.

With just a few taps of your finger, the color-correcting formula claimed to deliver a fast, natural, no-makeup makeup effect that is clinically proven to smooth and reduce the appearance of dark undereye circles.

Of course, the hopes of ridding ourselves of any evidence that we were not keeping to our bedtime routine amid the pandemic intrigued us. Just in time for outside to open up, we put the highly praised color corrector to the test. Read on for our honest thoughts.

Fenty Beauty Bright Fix Eye Brightner $25 Shop

The Reviews

Madeline Hirsch, Senior News Editor

Madeline Hirsch

I love my (very faint) freckles and avoid covering them up as much as I can—plus, I like to let my skin breathe in the summer. But, I never say no to a bit of concealer under my eyes and around my nose to minimize any redness, which is why Fenty’s latest drop is my dream product. First off, the shade range is incredible. The “seashell” shade matches my skin tone perfectly (concealers tend to read either orange or yellow on me). Plus, the formula blends perfectly and sinks into my skin for an airbrushed look. With just a few drops of this brightener—I put nothing else on my skin for this 8 am photo—I look wide awake and ready to go, despite feeling in desperate need of a second cup of coffee.

Emerald Elitou, News Writer

Courtesy of AE Photos

When I initially heard about the launch of Fenty Beauty's new Bright Eye Fix, I was super excited. I was elated by the idea of finally cutting down my lengthy concealer process while brightening my tired eyes. Bring it on.

Before stepping out for the day, I applied a thin layer of the concealer using a damp sponge. At first, the formula didn't seem to seep into my skin, but after working it in, the concealer started to really look natural.

Once my makeup was complete, I felt fabulous. The sleepy discoloration under my eyes was barely noticeable, leaving me ready for all the virtual meetings on my calendar and my meet-up with friends later that evening. I was confident knowing that I wouldn't have any makeup mishaps since the formula is sweat and humidity-resistant. As a bonus, my sister complimented my "flawless" skin, which was apparently free of all fine lines. The Bright Eye Fix Brightner is my new must-have for those extra tired days.