30 Nail Ideas for February, Without a Single Heart in Sight

Let's play a little Family Feud-esque game: We say "Valentine's Day nails" and you say the first thing that pops into your head. Chances are, hearts are top of mind.

As pretty as heart-adorned manicures can be, they're not for everyone. That doesn't mean you can't get your nails done with the holiday (and February's hottest colors) in mind, though. You just have to get creative with all the possible pink and red combos. Fortunately for us, nail artists on Instagram are a step ahead, creating gorgeous pink, red, and combo-color nails that are perfect for February. So, without further ado, keep scrolling for over two dozen February nail art ideas that don't revolve around hearts.