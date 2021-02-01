Behold: The Best New Beauty Products Launching in February

Between the launch of new skincare innovations and seductive new perfumes, you can’t blame us for swooning over this month’s rollout of exciting new beauty must-haves. In fact, some of these newly-released products have already landed a permanent position on our vanities. For all those who believe in love at first sight, we guarantee the products will have your heart racing. As we bid adieu to January, allow us to introduce you to the most exciting new beauty launches for February.

Byredo

Byredo Prismic Eyeshadow Palette $89 Shop

Showcasing your artistic side has never been easier with the introduction of Byredo’s Prismic Eyeshadow Palette ($89). Featuring 18 carefully curated colors, the newest addition to the brand’s makeup line encourages you to be creative and embrace your bold side.

The new palette will be available starting February 4.

House of Krigler

House of Krigler MONT SUISSE 67 Perfume $305 Shop

With travel limitations set in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, we all have to get a lot more creative to fulfill our adventurous side. Inspired by the Swiss mountains, MONT SUISSE 67 Perfume ($305) is an invigorating unisex fragrance boasting notes of Italian lemon, Spanish mandarin, grapefruit, spicy pink pepper, nutmeg, and ginger to provide you with the perfect winter escape with every spritz.

TLB (Formerly known as The Lip Bar)

TLB Just A Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner $17 Shop

The Lip Bar just got a makeover! Now TLB, the famous lipstick company is expanding its brand with the release of its Just A Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner ($17). Available in eight inclusive shades, the easy-to-use tinted moisturizer features both SPF 11 and hyaluronic acid to keep your skin healthy and glowing without the fear of sunburns and damage.

Love Beauty and Planet

Love Beauty and Planet Murumuru Butter & Rose Concentrated Shampoo and Conditioner $14 Shop

There’s no better time to develop a romantic relationship with your hair. Infused with handpicked rose petals—sourced ethically from the Rose Valley of Bulgaria—Love Beauty And Plant’s new Murumuru Butter & Rose Concentrated Shampoo and Conditioner ($14) is an absolutely lovely way to keep your tresses soft and nourished.

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana Dolce Rose Eau de Toilette $105 Shop

Dolce & Gabbana Beauty has enlisted the help of Perfumer Violaine Collas to create a new fragrance that exudes love, beauty, and femininity. Introduced as the newest addition to the brand’s Dolce collection, the Dolce Rose Eau de Toilette ($105) delightfully joins the alluring scents of delicate florals to create an intoxicating smell.

OUAI

OUAI Curl Crème $32 Shop

Unpredictable weather can make it hard to let your curls shine through. However, OUAI hopes to provide some consistency to your winter hair routine with its new Curl Crème ($32), featuring linseed and chia seed oils to define curls, tame frizz, defeat humidity, and add extra shine to your natural hair.

The Hardest Working Collection

The Hardest Working Collection Skin + Hair Collagen & Rice Water Toner w/ Hyaluronic Acid $20 Shop

The name of the brand says it all. Revolutionizing the beauty world one product at the time, the Hardest Working Collection just launched its Skin + Hair Collagen & Rice Water Toner w/ Hyaluronic Acid ($20) that minimizes the steps in our morning routine.

Infused with coconut water, the hydrating toner is perfectly formulated with some of the world’s hardest working ingredients, including hyaluronic acid that increases the elasticity of both skin and hair.



Oribe Hair Care

Oribe Hair Care Imperial Blowout Transformative Styling Crème $68 Shop

Oribe Hair Care is reinventing the packaging for their famous Imperial Blowout Transformative Styling Crème ($68). In efforts to be more eco-friendly, the haircare brand announced their must-have—most famous for adding density, softness, and shine to hair— is getting fresh and innovative packaging.

Westman Atelier

Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick $48 Shop

With the promise to flatter all complexions, Westman Atelier’s new dewy Lit Up Highlight Stick ($48) is a gel-based highlighter that leaves your skin looking facial-fresh without the worries of silicones, parabens, PEGs, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances.

CoverGirl

CoverGirl Outlast Nude Lip Color $8 Shop

CoverGirl is encouraging you to keep your pout soft and moisturized with its Outlast Nude Lip Color ($8). Offered in a range of luxurious nude shades, the new addition to the brand is specially formulated with sunflower oil that promises comfortable wear for up to 24 hours.

Bybi

Bybi Day Glow AHA Facial Tonic $17 Shop

Allow us to introduce you to BYBI's newly-released Day Glow AHA Facial Tonic ($17). Poised to be your pretty little secret for brighter and cleaner skin, the inclusive tonic for all skin types is specially formulated with lactic acid (AHA) to chemically exfoliate dead skin, along with shiitake and reishi mushrooms to strengthen and moisturize your face. Expect radiant and glowing skin all day long.

Coco Kind

Coco Kind Raspberry Vinegar Toner $16 Shop

Say bye, bye to bad breakouts! Coco Kind’s new Raspberry Vinegar Toner ($16) is specifically formulated to balance your skin’s pH and reduce excess oil for all oily and acne-prone skin types.

Curie

curie Clay Detox Mask $16 Shop

Curie is making the switch to natural deodorant easier. Paving the way with its new Clay Detox Mask ($16), the must-have contains activated charcoal, kaolin, and bentonite clay to draw out impurities and reduce your chances of having smelly armpits.

Golde

Golde Skin Hydration Ade $15 Shop

Thanks to Golde, we’ll be drinking our way to glowing skin. The new Skin Hydration Ade ($15) supports skin hydration with the power of superfoods. Infused with both hyaluronic acid for skin-plumping and Schisandra berry for antioxidants, the powder drink boasts a delicious watermelon flavor and is definitely a part of our daily regimen.

SuperBloom

SuperBloom Bright Eyes Peptide Eye Cream $44 Shop

Banish tired eyes with SuperBloom’s new Bright Eyes Peptide Eye Cream ($44). The lightweight eye cream is formulated with eyebright extract—from a tiny flower that grows across Europe—which is noted for reducing fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles.

Headquarters

Headquarters Balanced: Peace Keeper $30 Shop

If it wasn’t obvious before, scalp-care is self-care. Headquarters is prioritizing the haircare treatment with its three unique systems including; Dry: Hydration Hero ($30) to provide extra moisture and nutrition dry scalps, Balanced: Peace Keeper ($30) which offers a supply of energizing nutrients to keep the scalp well-balanced, and finally Oily: Slick Defender ($30) to clarify excess oils for a healthier scalp.

Velour Beauty

Velour Beauty Secret Weapon Lashes $27 Shop

Velour Beauty—known for its luxury falsies—is going 100% vegan! The Secret Weapon Lashes ($27) feature a crisscross wispy pattern for a flawless full-looking lash that will have onlookers swooning.